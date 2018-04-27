Here's How to Make Those Exploding Cakes You See All Over Instagram

Opposites attract. Take Aerin Lauder and Amirah Kassem. One is an uptown lifestyle guru—granddaughter of the legendary Estée Lauder—elegant and laid-back in her suede Manolo Blahnik mules and navy Tibi blouse. The other is a downtown baking rebel, sugared up and bouncy in her colorful Vans and heart-patched apron, heir apparent to Willy Wonka.

Lauder is a frequent customer at Flour Shop, the rainbow-bright bakery in New York’s SoHo and home to Kassem’s Instagram-famous explosion cakes. When you slice into one of her frosted six-layer confections, which come in mini, midi, and maxi “fashion sizes,” out tumble sprinkles, nonpareils, and candy-covered chocolates. Lauder, founder and creative director of her namesake luxury beauty and lifestyle brand, Aerin, is known for her gracious entertaining style and has been turning to the increasingly in-demand cake whiz for custom creations you can’t find anywhere else. “If you go to someone’s house and there’s no dessert, that’s not fun,” Lauder says. “Fruit for dessert? Not fun. Cake is better. And everything Amirah does is surprising, whimsical, and delicious.”

This morning the two are together for an explosion cake-decorating lesson. Of course, Kassem is adding a custom twist to pay homage to Lauder’s world. The creation, inside and out, matches a blue, green, and white plate from Lauder’s latest Williams Sonoma collection and has coconut-cake layers and vanilla-flavored frosting that reference notes from Lauder’s newest fragrance, a lush tropical blend called Hibiscus Palm.

Once the layers of cake are stacked high and candies are poured into the hollowed-out center, Kassem and Lauder begin decorating. Kassem hands over a pastry bag filled with blue frosting, and Lauder looks amused. “I’m not going to lie—I’m not the best at this,” she admits while aiming the bag’s tip at the top of Kassem’s confection.

After Kassem assures Lauder that her hand piping makes the grade, the duo talk about their most memorable childhood cakes. For Kassem, it was a “literally life-size” Little Mermaid birthday cake. For Lauder, it was a Barbie cake, the kind in which an actual doll is suspended in a frosted-cake skirt. This gives Kassem an idea: “When is your birthday?” she asks Lauder with a smile. “I am definitely making you a Barbie cake!”

