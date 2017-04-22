A Delicious Vegan Chia Bowl Recipe in Honor of Earth Day

Considering Earth Day is all about celebrating the environment in all its glory, why not kick off your day with a breakfast chock full of ingredients that reduce your carbon footprint? We tapped executive chef Neal Harden of the newly-opened vegetarian spot abcV—Jean-Georges Vongerichten's much-anticipated third restaurant in New York's Union Square—for the ideal recipe: a vanilla cardamom chia bowl that tastes every bit as good as it looks.

"Chia is interesting because it has no sweetener and gets a delicate sweetness from fresh ripe fruits, dates, and goji berries, and layers of crunch and depth from brazil nuts, cacao, and hemp seeds," Harden recently told InStyle. "When I eat it first thing in the morning, it gives me a lot of energy to power through my work in the kitchen."

Read on for the healthy recipe, and if you're feeling lazy, feel free to substitute store-bought coconut milk. It is Saturday, after all.