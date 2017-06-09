A Rosé Slushie? Umm, Yes Please

Every year, the second Saturday in June marks National Rosé Day (one of the best days of the year, in our humble opinion). Luckily for you, we have found one of the best ways to celebrate this glorious event. The Frosé All Day cocktail is the newest icy blended rosé creation, and we've got the recipe (below). With hints of melon and peach, it's perfect for those hot summer days on the horizon when all you want to do is drink a refreshing pink libation all day long.

And if you happen to live in New York City, then you should definitely make a point to swing by Le District to try it. The swanky French marketplace recently added the drink to the menus at cocktail lounge Le Bar and their New York-meets-Paris brasserie, Beaubourg. We know where we'll be this weekend (and every weekend thereafter this summer)!

Le District is located at 225 Liberty Street, N.Y.C.