Here's What the Stars Will Be Drinking at the Grammys

While most of us will enjoy this Sunday's Grammy Awards from the comfort of our couch with a pint of Ben & Jerry's in hand, the biggest names in music will descend on the Staples Center in L.A. clad in their red carpet finest, clinking glasses to a sonic backdrop of Beyoncé. The night's drink of choice? The Absolut Limelight, a four-ingredient cocktail made with lime-flavored vodka, soda, ginger ale, and fresh lime. "It has a full-bodied citrus taste with a crisp, refreshing finish," says mixologist Kevin Denton.

Try it at home with the recipe below. Pro tip: It pairs well with ice cream.

Absolut Limelight Grammys Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Absolut Lime
  • 2 ounces soda
  • 2 ounces ginger ale
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime

How to Make It

1. Build in a highball glass over ice.
2. Garnish with a lime stirrer skewered with an accordion cucumber.

