The 12 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Loved the Most During Black Friday Weekend — Starting at $7

Out of thousands of deals, comfy pants and hair growth treatments were among the most popular.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

What IS Readers Bought on BFCM
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Just like that, another epic few days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have come and gone. But last weekend wasn’t just any ordinary shopping event; it was Amazon’s biggest holiday shopping weekend ever, according to a press release from the retailer. Between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, Amazon shoppers around the world purchased hundreds of millions of products, including homegoods, fashion, beauty products, tech devices, and more. For InStyle readers, however, there were a few hands-down winners — and we have all the deets, so you can snag some of those must-buy items, too.

To no surprise, our audience took advantage of the incredible discounts on brand-name products. Everything from Olaplex hair care to Hanes sweatpants to Apple Airpods made the best-sellers list, with many items still on sale. Below, check out the top 12 products from the holiday weekend, starting at $7: 

  1. Hanes ComfortSoft EcoSmart Open-Bottom Sweatpants, $11 (Originally $18)
  2. Redken Extreme Length Shampoo, $24
  3. Redken Extreme Length Conditioner, $24
  4. Leggings Depot High-Waist Leggings, $11 (Originally $20) 
  5. OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener, $18 (Originally $19)
  6. Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss, $7 (Originally $10)
  7. Elevate Hair Growth Oil, $18 (Originally $35)
  8. Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment, $30
  9. CeraVe Skin-Renewing Retinol Serum, $16 (Originally $21)
  10. Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss, $7 (Originally $8)
  11. Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $30
  12. Apple AirPods Pro, $229 (Originally $249)

The number-one, best-selling product among InStyle readers was a pair of Hanes sweatpants, which is still on sale for $11. These straight-leg sweats come in seven colors, and they’re made from a blend of polyester and cotton that a reviewer called “extremely soft and comfortable.” A pair of high-waisted leggings from Leggings Depot also made the best-sellers list, and the pants are discounted to $11, as well. Looks like the InStyle audience is stocking up on comfy clothes for the long winter ahead. 

Hanes ComfortSoft EcoSmart Women's Open Bottom Leg Fleece Sweatpants

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Leggings Depot High Waist Leggings for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Tons of hair care products also made the top-12 list, with the Redken Extreme Length Shampoo and Extreme Length Conditioner holding the number two and three spots. Both products are made with biotin and castor oil to strengthen your hair and stimulate new growth. A couple Olaplex products also caught shoppers’ attention, including the No.3 Repairing Treatment and the No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo. Plus, the Elevate Hair Growth Oil that a reviewer said gave them “thicker and more voluminous” hair was a best-seller and is still on sale for 49 percent off. 

Redken Shampoo and Conditioner Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $48; amazon.com

Olaplex NoOl. 3 Hair Perfector

Courtesy of Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com 

Olaplex Bond Maintenance

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Elevate Hair Growth Oil

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $35); amazon.com

In addition to haircare, other beauty must-haves including makeup, skincare, and nail products made their way onto the best-sellers list. OPI’s Nail Envy Nail Strengthener was the fifth best-selling product, with the still-$7 Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss close behind at number six. The Revlon Super Lustrous lip gloss that’s also going for $7 was another one of our readers’ top buys. Many shoppers added the CeraVe Skin-Renewing Retinol Serum to their carts, as well, since it’s a “holy grail item” that’ll make your skin “plump and smooth,” according to a happy customer.  

strengthener
amazon.com

Shop now: $18 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $10); amazon.com

Lip Gloss by Revlon, Super Lustrous The Gloss in Sandstorm
Courtesy

Shop now: $7 (Originally $8); amazon.com

Night Serum Rapid Wrinkle Repair
Courtesy of Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $21); amazon.com

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without incredible Apple deals, and both InStyle readers and Amazon’s customer base at large stocked up on the Airpods Pro, making them one of the retailer’s top-three best-selling products over the holiday. The popular earbuds are still on sale for $229, so if you didn’t get a chance to snag a pair during the official sale event, now’s the time to add them to your cart. 

Airpods pro wireless earbuds

Amazon

Shop now: $229 (Originally $249); amazon.com

Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or didn’t have time to shop for yourself over the weekend, our list of InStyle readers’ top buys from the holiday sale weekend is a great place to get inspiration. Just be sure to grab your favorite items now while many of them are still on sale. 

Shop More of the Best Cyber Week Sales: 

Related Articles
Alo Yoga Sitewide Sale
The Buttery Alo Leggings Kendall Jenner and I Wear Are Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale — for a Few More Hours
Cyber Monday Spanx
Surprise! Spanx Just Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale, and It Includes the Butt-Lifting Leggings I Swear by
Glycolic Body Pads
Shoppers in Their Late 50s Credit These 60%-Off Exfoliating Pads With "Diminishing" Wrinkles
Cyber Monday Holiday Gifts
People Always Tell Me I’m the Best Gift Giver — Here Are 8 Things I’m Buying on Sale Ahead of the Holidays
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are "Perfection," According to 19,900 Shoppers — and They're $12 Now
SmoothSkin Pure FIT Intelligent Ultrafast IPL Laser Permanent Hair Removal
This InStyle-Favorite At-Home Laser Hair Removal Device Is on Sale for $100 Off — Its Lowest Price Ever
Rihannaâs Sexy Lingerie Line Is Up to 55% Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Go Quick! Rihanna’s Sexy Lingerie Line Is Up to 55% Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday
All Saints jacket
I’m a Fashion Writer, and These Are the 7 Deals I’m Buying From Nordstrom’s Extended Black Friday Sale
Nordstrom Black Friday Designer Deals Tout
Hurry! Nordstrom’s Massive Black Friday Sale Still Has 6,000 Deals on Designer Clothing, Shoes, and Bags
J.Crew Black Friday Deals Tout
J.Crew's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off 800+ New Holiday Arrivals, but These Are the 10 Best to Shop
Faux Leather Leggings Tout
I Wore These Viral Faux Leather Leggings for Thanksgiving, and They Kept Me Comfortable All Night
Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit
I Can’t Stop Wearing This Supremely Flattering and Sculpting Bodysuit That Rivals Designer Styles
Meshki Haiely Bieber
This Underrated Supermodel Brand Has the Best Basics — and Everything’s on Sale for a Few More Hours
Skims Black Friday Sale Tout
Skims’ Highly Anticipated Sale Has Prices Starting at $22, but Items Are Selling Out by the Minute
Black Friday Black pants
These Ultra-Flattering, Oprah-Approved Pants Are My Family’s Best-Kept Style Secret — and They’re on Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are 51% Off Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are Up to 57% Off Right Now