The 12 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Loved the Most During Black Friday Weekend — Starting at $7

Just like that, another epic few days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have come and gone. But last weekend wasn’t just any ordinary shopping event; it was Amazon’s biggest holiday shopping weekend ever, according to a press release from the retailer. Between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, Amazon shoppers around the world purchased hundreds of millions of products, including homegoods, fashion, beauty products, tech devices, and more. For InStyle readers, however, there were a few hands-down winners — and we have all the deets, so you can snag some of those must-buy items, too.

To no surprise, our audience took advantage of the incredible discounts on brand-name products. Everything from Olaplex hair care to Hanes sweatpants to Apple Airpods made the best-sellers list, with many items still on sale. Below, check out the top 12 products from the holiday weekend, starting at $7:

The number-one, best-selling product among InStyle readers was a pair of Hanes sweatpants, which is still on sale for $11. These straight-leg sweats come in seven colors, and they’re made from a blend of polyester and cotton that a reviewer called “extremely soft and comfortable.” A pair of high-waisted leggings from Leggings Depot also made the best-sellers list, and the pants are discounted to $11, as well. Looks like the InStyle audience is stocking up on comfy clothes for the long winter ahead.

Tons of hair care products also made the top-12 list, with the Redken Extreme Length Shampoo and Extreme Length Conditioner holding the number two and three spots. Both products are made with biotin and castor oil to strengthen your hair and stimulate new growth. A couple Olaplex products also caught shoppers’ attention, including the No.3 Repairing Treatment and the No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo. Plus, the Elevate Hair Growth Oil that a reviewer said gave them “thicker and more voluminous” hair was a best-seller and is still on sale for 49 percent off.

In addition to haircare, other beauty must-haves including makeup, skincare, and nail products made their way onto the best-sellers list. OPI’s Nail Envy Nail Strengthener was the fifth best-selling product, with the still-$7 Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss close behind at number six. The Revlon Super Lustrous lip gloss that’s also going for $7 was another one of our readers’ top buys. Many shoppers added the CeraVe Skin-Renewing Retinol Serum to their carts, as well, since it’s a “holy grail item” that’ll make your skin “plump and smooth,” according to a happy customer.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without incredible Apple deals, and both InStyle readers and Amazon’s customer base at large stocked up on the Airpods Pro, making them one of the retailer’s top-three best-selling products over the holiday. The popular earbuds are still on sale for $229, so if you didn’t get a chance to snag a pair during the official sale event, now’s the time to add them to your cart.

Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or didn’t have time to shop for yourself over the weekend, our list of InStyle readers’ top buys from the holiday sale weekend is a great place to get inspiration. Just be sure to grab your favorite items now while many of them are still on sale.