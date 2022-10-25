Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, and Hilary Duff Are Wearing This Throwback Denim Style That Starts at $27

Yep, raw hem jeans are back.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, and Reese Witherspoon Are Making Me Want to Add This Throwback Style to My Fall Wardrobe
Photo:

Getty Images

While we’ve definitely had some denim microtrends over the years — specifically, I’m thinking of the short-lived era of colorful skinny jeans — overall, we opt for longevity, year after year, leaning towards modernized versions of classic styles. Maybe this is because denim can be pricey, especially those pieces that are made to last, or perhaps it’s because, after years of wearing various iterations of the same item, we know what we like. Personally, I’ve settled on loose-fitting jeans. And the latest celebrity denim trend updates that popular, Gen Z-approved style with a vintage-inspired touch.

Just this week, Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff both stepped out in a pair of wide-leg jeans with a raw hem that gave the chic pants a lived-in, vintage vibe. But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen celebrities rocking the denim trend: just last April, Gomez again wore the style, though a slightly more dramatic version, and Reese Witherspoon kicked off fall with a light wash pair. And while a raw hem might give the denim a more undone, casual look, these jeans pair effortlessly with your favorite fall sweaters as well as tailored blazers and jackets.

If you’re looking to update your denim collection this fall with a celebrity-approved style, we found nine raw-hem jeans starting at just $27 that you can get today. 

As much as I wanted to be someone who wore vintage denim, vintage sizing can be a headache to get right, so I’ve settled on vintage-inspired. Luckily, Levi’s has been embracing its past with jeans that give a true ‘90s feel. Pairing its classic styles with raw hems, they’ve created modern jeans with a vintage look, and on Amazon, the 501 Crop Jeans start at just $27. Because these are 99 percent cotton, the shape will give overtime to perfectly fit your body. Plus, they’re designed to last. And on Nordstrom, you can shop the brand’s popular Wedgie Jean for just under $100, which one customer said has gotten them “non stop compliments,” calling the jeans “very flattering” and “so comfortable.”

Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: from $27 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Women's Wedgie Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Over at Madewell, where the retailer is offering 25 percent off $100 and 30 percent off purchases of $200 and more, you’ll find some excellent raw-hem jeans, some of which are currently on sale. The brand’s Perfect Vintage jean is a customer-favorite style, with many calling the raw-hem edition comfortable and flattering, and one even writing, “I have a curvier body type…and sometimes have a hard time finding something that fits well [but] I feel like [this] has a great fit.” And if you’re looking for a fall-ready dark wash, the brand’s Balloon Jeans in Biscayne, currently sitting at five stars, are on sale for just $100.

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean

Madewell

Shop now: $100; madewell.com

Balloon Jeans in Biscayne Wash: Raw-Hem Edition

Madewell

Shop now: $100; madewell.com

And if you’re looking for a splurge pair of jeans without actually splurging, Agolde’s Raw-Hem Relaxed Bootcut Jeans are on sale for 60 percent off on Nordstrom. Here, Agolde pairs its flattering bootcut style with a raw hem to create a casual look. This pair is made of 100 percent cotton, so while the jeans will feel immediately stiff, they’ll give overtime, loosening only where it’s needed for you.

Raw Hem Relaxed Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom

Shop now: $79 (Originally $198); nordstrom.com

Add this celebrity-approved denim style to your fall wardrobe today, starting at just $27.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion Picks:

Related Articles
EARLY PD: Jennifer Garner Joe's Jeans
The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon
Gigi Hadid Trench Coat Roundup
This Fall Staple Has the Hadid Sister Stamp of Approval, and You Can Get It Starting at $74
Amazon Deals Event Announcement/Explainer
Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off
Madewell Secret Stock Sale
Madewell Secretly Launched Double Discounts on 2,000+ Sale Items — Now Up to 70% Off
Amazon Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off
Amazon Jeggings
These “Flattering and Comfortable” Jeggings Are Amazon Best-Sellers — and They’re on Sale for $22
PEAS Tretorn Sale
The Reese Witherspoon-Approved Sneakers That Fans Call “Unbelievably Comfortable” Are Up to 50% Off
Amazon Prime Levi's Wedgies
The “Super Flattering” Levi’s Jeans That Went Viral on TikTok Are 40% Off — but Not for Much Longer
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Paired a Risky Rainy Day Shoe With the Jeans Jennifer Aniston Also Loves
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale
Jennifer Aniston Jeans
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon’s Second Prime Day
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Least Controversial Jean Style That Gen Z and Millennials Actually Agree On
Oprah-Loved NYDJ Prime Day
The Supremely Flattering Jeans Oprah Loves Are Already Marked Down Ahead of Amazon’s Next Big Sale
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Just Proved Her Favorite Jean Cut Is Actually Timeless — Not Dated
Best White Jeans
The 9 Best White Jeans of 2022 to Wear All Year Round
Western-inspired fashion roundup
Amazon Just Launched a Store Devoted to This Celebrity-Loved Trend — and Items Start at $16