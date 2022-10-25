While we’ve definitely had some denim microtrends over the years — specifically, I’m thinking of the short-lived era of colorful skinny jeans — overall, we opt for longevity, year after year, leaning towards modernized versions of classic styles. Maybe this is because denim can be pricey, especially those pieces that are made to last, or perhaps it’s because, after years of wearing various iterations of the same item, we know what we like. Personally, I’ve settled on loose-fitting jeans. And the latest celebrity denim trend updates that popular, Gen Z-approved style with a vintage-inspired touch.

Just this week, Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff both stepped out in a pair of wide-leg jeans with a raw hem that gave the chic pants a lived-in, vintage vibe. But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen celebrities rocking the denim trend: just last April, Gomez again wore the style, though a slightly more dramatic version, and Reese Witherspoon kicked off fall with a light wash pair. And while a raw hem might give the denim a more undone, casual look, these jeans pair effortlessly with your favorite fall sweaters as well as tailored blazers and jackets.

If you’re looking to update your denim collection this fall with a celebrity-approved style, we found nine raw-hem jeans starting at just $27 that you can get today.

As much as I wanted to be someone who wore vintage denim, vintage sizing can be a headache to get right, so I’ve settled on vintage-inspired. Luckily, Levi’s has been embracing its past with jeans that give a true ‘90s feel. Pairing its classic styles with raw hems, they’ve created modern jeans with a vintage look, and on Amazon, the 501 Crop Jeans start at just $27. Because these are 99 percent cotton, the shape will give overtime to perfectly fit your body. Plus, they’re designed to last. And on Nordstrom, you can shop the brand’s popular Wedgie Jean for just under $100, which one customer said has gotten them “non stop compliments,” calling the jeans “very flattering” and “so comfortable.”

Over at Madewell, where the retailer is offering 25 percent off $100 and 30 percent off purchases of $200 and more, you’ll find some excellent raw-hem jeans, some of which are currently on sale. The brand’s Perfect Vintage jean is a customer-favorite style, with many calling the raw-hem edition comfortable and flattering, and one even writing, “I have a curvier body type…and sometimes have a hard time finding something that fits well [but] I feel like [this] has a great fit.” And if you’re looking for a fall-ready dark wash, the brand’s Balloon Jeans in Biscayne, currently sitting at five stars, are on sale for just $100.

And if you’re looking for a splurge pair of jeans without actually splurging, Agolde’s Raw-Hem Relaxed Bootcut Jeans are on sale for 60 percent off on Nordstrom. Here, Agolde pairs its flattering bootcut style with a raw hem to create a casual look. This pair is made of 100 percent cotton, so while the jeans will feel immediately stiff, they’ll give overtime, loosening only where it’s needed for you.

Add this celebrity-approved denim style to your fall wardrobe today, starting at just $27.