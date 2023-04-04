Selena Gomez’s New Rare Beauty Lip Oil Is My Favorite Makeup Launch of 2023 — and It’s Bound to Sell Out

It's so pigmented, my lips were still stained a day after wearing it.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on April 4, 2023 @ 10:30PM

Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Lip Oil Is So Pigmented, My Lips Are Still Stained the Day After Wearing It
The rumors are true: Selena Gomez has created yet another viral beauty product. There is officially a second product in Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch franchise following the very successful and editor-loved Liquid Blush. Meet The Soft Pinch Lip Oil, which currently has 83.7 million views on TikTok (and counting). 

The lip oil comes in eight subtle and universally flattering shades, including cool pinks, mauves, and muted berries, and like its predecessor, it’s easy to use, dewy, and natural-looking. The best part? It’s so long-lasting it actually doubles as a stain. I noticed the lip oil’s staining effects immediately when I swatched all eight colors on my hands before deciding which one I wanted to wear. When I wiped it all off less than 15 minutes later, each color had already slightly dyed my hand. I picked the mauve rose shade Wonder for a night out and expected it to leave behind some pigment evidence; I was shocked when my lips were still boldly stained by the next morning. (If you’re having trouble choosing a shade, I recommend Wonder, Joy, and Hope.)

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil SHADE Natural finish

Sephora

Shop now: $20; sephora.com

The consistency of the Soft Pinch Lip Oil is somewhere between a traditional lip oil, gloss, and gel. It’s the most buildable and customizable coverage lip product I’ve tried in recent memory. With one light-handed swipe, it’s like a tinted gloss — noticeable but demure. From there it can be layered to lipstick-level opacity. With hints of summer finally in the air, I like to wear it as a subtle gloss during the day. It gives the effect of having eaten a lot of popsicles or raspberries, which is the exact vibe I want to give off as soon as the sun starts setting after 5 P.M. 

If you’re not a fan of reapplying your lip products, the Soft Pinch Lip Oil would be ideal for you, since you can apply it once and then forget about it. When the sheen wears off you’ll still have a healthy-looking, vivacious pout. And thanks to ingredients like jojoba seed and sunflower seed oil that provide a hydrating barrier and antioxidant protection, it’s not drying like actual lip stains. 

It’s barely April, but this lip oil is already one of my favorite makeup products of the year. Even  though it just launched less than a week ago, it’s completely sold out at Rare Beauty’s website — in fact, I noticed two shades already sold out (and restocked) at Sephora while I wrote this. Head to Sephora to shop Rare Beauty’s new Soft Pinch Lip Oil before it completely sells out. 

