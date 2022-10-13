Fall is here, and along with pumpkins, crunchy leaves and rewatching Gilmore Girls, the season comes with a calendar filled with weddings. If you’re anything like me, you likely don’t want to spend money on getting your makeup every single time your friends say “I do”. The cost adds up, and the truth is, sometimes using your own tried-and-true products is just fine — and that’s where Rare Beauty’s Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist comes in.

Selena Gomez knew what she was doing when she created this holy grail spray. While putting on a full face of makeup can feel like a daunting task, starting (and finishing) with this mist makes the whole experience a little smoother for me. Made with ingredients like niacinamide, which helps improve the appearance of your skin by tackling everything from texture to redness, and a soothing botanical blend of gardenia, lotus, and white waterlily, the mist makes my skin look smooth and fresh in a way that a priming or setting powder can’t achieve. It’s a quadruple threat beauty product that everyone should have in their collection — not only does it prime and set makeup, but it can be used to hydrate and refresh skin, too.

I’ve already gone through more than a quarter of the priming mist, and I only bought it a few months ago. A little bragging moment: I used it both under and on top of my makeup one day this summer when I went biking and swimming, and even after all the wet and sweaty activities, my makeup looked like it had hardly been touched at all. Now that’s impressive.

Other than keeping your makeup put, it’s also perfect for that moment when you feel like you need a little refresher, but you don’t have the time (or patience). If you’re hitting an afternoon slump and need to hop on a Zoom call, or you need to freshen up your makeup before heading to dinner, a few spritzes of the Always an Optimist mist is an easy solution. Even if you go a little heavy-handed with the product, it’s hard to look too dewy or greasy because of the spray’s light nature. It smells fresh and floral, and helps your makeup pop in a natural and fresh way. It never feels sticky or overwhelming, even when I spray it one time too many.

No matter what occasion you’re using it for, it’s bound to be a staple. Whether you have a ton of weddings coming up like me, or are looking for a product that’ll professionally set your makeup while keeping you looking fresh on the daily, you can snag the Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist at Sephora for $24.

