Every Hour Is Golden Hour When I’m Wearing Rare Beauty’s New Highlighter

It’s not surprising that it’s selling out fast.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Selena Gomez's New Highlighters are Like Liquid Light
Photo:

Rare Beauty

I’m pretty positive that I was using highlighter before it became the ubiquitous, easy-to-find product that is right now. When I first began trying to highlight my face, there were very few options on the market, so I did a lot of DIY experimentation with finishing powders and even eyeshadows in its place. 

My point is that I have been testing highlighters for over a decade, and as such, have come to have very rigorous standards and high expectations. Liquid or cream formulas are all I’ve used for at least four years, but that has all changed with Rare Beauty’s new Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter.

Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter

Sephora

Shop now: $25; sephora.com

The highlighter, which made its debut last month, comes in four shades, two of which are already sold out. The two that are in stock are Flaunt, a demure gold, and Mesmerize, a light pink/rose shade. With most highlighter collections, only one or two shades work for me, so I was — no joke — bewildered to find that every single one of these works with my complexion.

Each of the four shades has color to it, but is still translucent enough that it looks like it’s melting into the skin instead of sitting on top of it. It looks like liquid light; it’s that golden hour glow but at any and every hour. My go-to shade (and the one I’m wearing in the photo below) is the pink-ish Mesmerize

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

It blends seamlessly with my olive complexion and takes just one swipe to light up my face. It plays incredibly well on bare skin as well as with my makeup routine, even though nearly everything I use is a cream or liquid. I would like to find a thorn in this rose to make this review seem less biased, but I simply cannot — this might be the perfect highlighter. 

I’m not surprised that only two of the four shades are in stock, so go for the rose-gold Mesmerize shade, and thank me later. Shop the $25 Rare Beauty Positive Light Highlighters at Sephora. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Fulton Insole Review
I Finally Tried This “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes 10 Times More Comfortable
Lather CPC - Shoppers Are Loving Their Softer and "Fuller" Hair Thanks to ThisÂ Foaming Scalp ScrubÂ 
Shoppers Say Their Thin Hair Is "Soft and Fuller" After Using This Volumizing Scalp Scrub
Avene F&F Sale One-Off/Roundup
The French Beauty Brand Reviewers Rely on for Hydrated, Younger-Looking Skin Is 25% Off Sitewide
Related Articles
Shoppers Say Makes This Strengthening Shampoo Makes Their Hair âFullerâ and âBouncierâ
Shoppers Keep Coming Back to This Gentle Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair “Softer and Fuller”
Vegamour Eyebrow Serum Review
This Hair Growth Serum Has Helped My Thin ‘90s Brows Look So Much Fuller
Tarte Sculpt Tape Review
TikTok Can’t Stop Raving About Tarte’s Buzzy Contour Wand — and I Can Confirm It’s Worth the Hype
Avene F&F Sale One-Off/Roundup
The French Beauty Brand Reviewers Rely on for Hydrated, Younger-Looking Skin Is 25% Off Sitewide
According to a Hair Colorist, Her Blonde Clients âFreak Outâ at How Well This Light-Reflecting Shampoo Works
According to a Hair Colorist, Her Blonde Clients “Freak Out” at How Well This Light-Reflecting Shampoo Works
Dream Sleep
Slugging Never Worked for Me Until I Found This Non-Sticky Solution From Camila Mendes' Skincare Brand
The Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin
The 15 Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin of 2023
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This IPL Is the Most Impressive I've Found
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products, and This Laser Hair Removal Device Is the Most Impressive I've Found
This Moisturizing Tint That Evens Out My Complexion Is Loved By Nearly 2,000 Shoppers
Nearly 2,000 Shoppers Love This Skin Tint That Makes Me Look Like I’m Wearing a Beauty Filter IRL
Iâm a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These are the TK Leather Pieces Iâm Buying for Winter
I’m a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These Are the 10 Best Leather Pieces I’m Buying for Winter
I tried the new growth serum infused brow tint from the brand brooke shields "highly recommends"
This New Tinted Brow Growth Serum From a Brand Brooke Shields “Highly Recommends” Fills in My Sparse Spots
Amazon secret winter skincare section
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Section of Winter Skincare Products Starting at $14
Mario Badescu Peptide Serum Review
I’m a Serum-Obsessed Editor, and This Peptide-Packed Option Takes the Cake for Reducing Fine Lines
Sheryl Lee Ralph Golden Globes 2023
The Golden Globes Prove That Subtly Monochromatic Makeup Will Take Over 2023
Clinique All About Eyes
This “Holy Grail” Moisturizing Eye Cream Makes Lines “Vanish,” and It’s Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Sol De Janiero Body Spray Review
People Always Stop Me to Ask What Scent I’m Wearing — It’s This Best-Selling, TikTok-Famous Body Spray