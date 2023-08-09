Rapper Tory Lanez Has Been Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole over three years after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020. While the musician was originally set to be sentenced in January, it had been delayed several times after Lanez filed a motion for a new trial, which was denied in May.

The sentencing comes several months after the rapper’s nine-day trial took place in December 2022, where Stallion took the stand to explain why she didn’t immediately report Lanez to the authorities.

“At the time, we are at the height of police brutality … I felt like if I said this man has just shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later,” she said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t feel safe in the car. I don’t feel safe with the police officers, either. In the Black community, in my community, it’s not really acceptable to be cooperating with police officers.”

She continued, “This whole story has not been about the shooting. It’s only been about who I been having sex with. When people talk about Megan Thee Stallion getting shot, all the headlines are Megan Thee Stallion is on trial and I’m not on trial! I just don’t feel good … I can’t believe I have to come in here and do this.”

Megan has long been open about the traumatizing nature of the shooting, both in regard to the incident itself and public reception. In April, the rapper became visibly emotional when sitting down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to discuss the situation for the first time.

“So, I get out the car and it's like, everything happens so fast," Megan said after explaining that she and Lanez had gotten into a “silly” argument. "And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, 'Dance, bitch!' And he started shooting. I'm just like, 'Oh my God.' He shot a couple of times."

Stallion added, “I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick, 'cause I'm like, 'Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don't know if he could shoot something that's super important. I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me. I was really scared 'cause I had never been shot at before.”

Megan was not present for the reading or the sentencing, according to People.