Randall Park Says "We Need More Movies By and About Women"

Yes, Randall, we couldn't agree more.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 16, 2023 @ 04:58PM
Randall Park thinks we are missing the real message of Barbie — and he has a point. Sure, the film is touching, emotional, and incredibly nostalgic. Plus, it is also the highest grossing movie, ever, from a female director (so far, it's earned a whopping $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, per Box Office Mojo). But according to Park, we are gleaning the wrong learnings from the history-making flick.

“I feel like, just in general, this industry is taking the wrong lessons,” he told Rolling Stone. “For example, Barbie is this massive blockbuster, and the idea is: Make more movies about toys! No. Make more movies by and about women!”

And as AV Club points out, Mattel's upcoming slate of content would fall in line with Park's statements. After all, the massive toy and production company has already announced a Polly Pocket movie with Lily Collins, J.J. Abrams's Hot Wheels, and a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots film with Vin Diesel as well as other future content like Magic 8 Ball, UNO, and Major Matt Mason movies also on the docket.

Margot Robbie in Barbie Dance Party

Warner Bros.

Park himself isn't a stranger to the masses misunderstanding the work of a minority. Elsewhere in the interview, he told Rolling Stone that he has had to forget about the racism and stereotypes in the industry and just do his best to authentically represent his Asian heritage — something he's intentionally done with his feature directorial debut, Shortcomings.

"I almost didn’t think too much — or dwell too much — on the challenges, because for me, dwelling on things that I can’t control was just an exercise in not progressing," he explained. "I took each job at a time, did the best I could with what I got, and kept moving forward without dwelling on how racist the industry is, or the problems reflective of the greater society that I couldn’t do much about. I was chipping away at making a difference."

