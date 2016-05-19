3 Chic Hair Ideas For Rainy Days

While we love being able to slip into sandals and dresses as it gets warmer out, we also know that those lovely May flowers usually mean spring showers too. When you get caught in a downpour, it can be hard to keep your strands looking as good as when you left the house. We caught up with N.Y.C. celebrity hairstylist Matt Fugate for some strand saving advice for those rainy days. When it rains, ultimately the water and humidity are your worst enemies, says Fugate. “Keeping your hair contained and bound allows for less room for frizz and wayward strands.”



The most classic go-to style would be to slick your hair back into chignon or top knot since it embraces the sleek look. But give the do “a more intentional look by placing an embellished barrette on the side of your bun, says Fugate. You can also stack a few bobbi pins together for an easy upgrade.

