Taylor Swift Is Making a Case for the Unexpected 'It' Girl Jacket Hailey Bieber Has Worn for Years

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
Published on April 6, 2023

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber. Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The start of spring brings a later sunset, warmer weather, and for the fashion-obsessed, a chance to see what ultra-trendy jacket celebrities will ditch their winter coats for. While classics like leather trenches and denim pieces are certainly in the running, one unexpected Y2K trend has steadily become an ‘It’ girl must have: the racing jacket.

First made cool by 2000s pop culture heavyweights like Usher and Uma Thurman in Kill Bill, the style has been patiently waiting for its 2020s comeback. Supermodels like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid actually started rocking this trend back in 2018. However, more stars like Taylor Swift, Zendaya, and Dua Lipa have further pulled the style into the spotlight this season.This layer plays with elements of past trends like old-school motorcycle jackets and playfully voluminous bombers to create a look that's sporty, nostalgic, and unapologetically fun. 

Aelfric Eden Menâs Motorcycle Jackets

Amazon

Shop now: $67 with coupon (Originally $70); amazon.com

Vamtac Vintage Men Motorcycle Bomber

Amazon

Shop now: $46 with coupon (Originally $51); amazon.com

Oversize Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $110, nordstrom.com

The most classic iterations look like they were pulled straight off the NASCAR racetrack with their baggy shape and splashy graphics. Typically made from sturdy leather or breathable cotton, you can find a style in practically any color combination, as demonstrated by the 21 options available in this Aelfric Eden Motorcycle Jacket alone. Alternatively, minimalists can still reference the trend with an oversized silhouette in classic leather

Lenni Colorblock Patch Cotton Crop Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $119; nordstrom.com

UO Snoh Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Urban Outfitters

Shop now: $119; urbanoutfitters.com 

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Motocross Racer Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $68; amazon.com

Increasingly, A-listers like Kendall Jenner and Katy Perry have opted for cropped versions of the style, which offer a flattering, waist-defining fit without compromising on bold color-blocking or a casual, vintage vibe. Sleeker options like Levi’s Faux Leather Motocross Racer and Urban Outfitters Snoh Moto jackets also offer more balance with wide-leg jeans and cargo pants — both dominant trends this spring. 

With so many takes to choose from, a version of this surprisingly dynamic jacket can find a place in everyone’s spring outerwear rotation. Shop styles starting at just $46 to try one out for yourself. 

