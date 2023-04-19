Rachel McAdams Says She's Down for the New 'Mean Girls' Movie — But There's One Stipulation

Rachel McAdams is out here breaking hearts. The OG Regina George told Bustle that although she's up for a return to the world of Mean Girls, she doesn't really see a way for the new movie musical to incorporate the original cast, which doesn't just include her, but also her co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried.

"I don't see a way to shoehorn us in," McAdams said before acknowledging that nothing is impossible, since Tina Fey is behind the new movie. "If Tina can figure it out, I'm there, for sure."

The film, which was based on the 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman, is now a cult favorite and catapulted its stars to the upper echelons of fame. It went on to inspire a Broadway musical that ran from 2017 to 2019, which is what the new movie adaptation will be based on. The film is set to start production soon and air on Paramount+.

Angourie Rice will play Lohan's role of Cady, with Reneé Rapp starring as McAdams's Regina George, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners (Chabert's character), and Avantika Vandanapuhandling Seyfried's Karen Smith.

Getty Images

"I don't think she can do any wrong. She is amazing. She's already got me beat with that voice, so I'm just excited to see her incarnation," McAdams told Entertainment Tonight of Rapp taking the mantle of Regina George. "It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play, so I hope she has a great time with it. And I can't wait to see it."



Fey and Tim Meadows are returning, too. They'll reprise their parts from Mean Girls as Ms. Norbury and the school's principal, respectively, according to Entertainment Weekly.

