Rachel McAdams Is Open to Joining the 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical

Would it even be a Mean Girls movie if one of the original Plastics wasn't involved? In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rachel McAdams said that if she was offered the chance to return to the world of the queen bees and wannabes, she'd jump at the chance. EW notes that Tina Fey, who is spearheading the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls (based on the Broadway musical), hasn't asked McAdams to revive Regina George, but that hasn't stopped McAdams from thinking of how she'd make her way onto the call sheet.

"She's the greatest. So, we'll see how it all shakes out," McAdams said of Fey, adding that she'd "never" say no to Fey.

Getty Images

The original cast included McAdams alongside Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett, and Lizzy Caplan. For the new musical, Angourie Rice will play Lohan's Cady Heron while Avantika, Renée Rapp, and Bebe Wood round out the cast as the Plastics.

Fey and Tim Meadows will reprise their parts from Mean Girls — Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall — when the film hits Paramount+.

McAdams had nothing but glowing reviews for Rapp, who will play Regina George this time around. When asked what she thought of the casting, McAdams said, "I don't think she can do any wrong. She is amazing. She's already got me beat with that voice, so I'm just excited to see her incarnation. It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play, so I hope she has a great time with it. And I can't wait to see it."