Rachel McAdams Wore the 2023 Version of the Dancing Dress Emoji

Lady in red.

April 16, 2023
Rachel McAdams
Back in the day, everyone from Charlize Theron to Kate Middleton channeled the salsa dancer emoji's ruffled red dress, and, now the iconic look is back with a modern twist — courtesy of Rachel McAdams and her latest red carpet outfit. 

On Saturday, McAdams attended the premiere of Are You There God? It's Me Margaret in Los Angeles, wearing an updated take on the classic flamenco-style gown. With asymmetrical cutouts across the shoulder and at the waist (plus a pair of matching red stilettos for a monochromatic moment), Rachel's crimson dress embodied 2023's biggest trends while also incorporating the original design's rhythmic details — including ruched cuffs and a swingy high-low hemline. Meanwhile, a pair of diamond-encrusted ear cuffs and a smattering of sparkly rings provided the glamorous finishing touches to her outfit. 

Rachel McAdams

Getty

Beauty-wise, Rachel's blonde waves were pulled back into a bun with wispy pieces, and she paired rosy cheeks with a coordinating shade of pink lipstick. 

Last month, Rachel spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how she approached her role in the film adaptation of Judy Bloom's best-selling novel as main character Margaret Simon's mother, Barbara, now that she's a mom herself. 

"Coming to this as a mom was very different for me," said McAdams, who is a mother to two children, a son and daughter. "To see through those eyes, you just remind yourself of what it was to be that age, and how hard it was. I'm like, 'Oh, don't worry about that stuff.' But of course, you're worrying about that stuff. That's so sort of patronizing to say, 'It'll be fine.' So, you gotta get back in your 12-year-old skin and realize how much everything mattered."

