Rachel Bilson Paired Her Slouchy Suit With a Super-Sexy Sheer Turtleneck

Hollywood and New York City may be the cities people think of when they hear about glitzy red carpets and premieres, but there's a major event happening right now in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual SCAD TVfest at the Savannah College of Art and Design is bringing major names to speak about their projects and reminisce on their favorite TV moments. For this year's event, Rachel Bilson arrived wearing an oversized, slouchy suit with a sheer turtleneck.

Bilson's super-sexy take on business casual brought together a creamy, boxy tailoring with a skin-tight sheer top that showed off a sleek black bra. She paired it with pointy black pumps and she wore the blazer perched on her shoulders as she walked the carpet. She kept her beauty look true to her roots, with sun-kissed skin and fresh, pink cheeks. Her hair was tousled and she had her signature ombré honey-caramel color on full display.

Getty Images

Bilson recently spoke to The Cut about reuniting with her The OC co-star Mischa Barton, who famously said that she felt lonely and unsupported during the filming of the hit Fox teen drama. Barton joined Bilson on her podcast and the two watched the episode of the show where (spoiler) Marissa Cooper dies. Bilson noted that she had never been able to watch the scene before.



"It was so good to see Mischa. We really went through something so special together. I have nothing but so much love for her. And for us to be able to watch her final moment together — ’cause I could never watch it; when the music would start, I just couldn’t do it — to be able to do that with her, I felt like, Okay, we can support each other in this. It was just a really special moment, and I’m so happy that we got to do that together," Bilson said. "I just would love to see her and catch up because you don’t go through things like that often — or ever — in life. I just want her to feel supported, and hopefully we can spend some more time together, because I just really love her."

