Rachel Bilson Paired Her Slouchy Suit With a Super-Sexy Sheer Turtleneck

She added a major dose of fashion to the SCAD TVfest.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 @ 12:30PM
Rachel Bilson SCADTV Fest
Photo:

Getty Images

Hollywood and New York City may be the cities people think of when they hear about glitzy red carpets and premieres, but there's a major event happening right now in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual SCAD TVfest at the Savannah College of Art and Design is bringing major names to speak about their projects and reminisce on their favorite TV moments. For this year's event, Rachel Bilson arrived wearing an oversized, slouchy suit with a sheer turtleneck.

Bilson's super-sexy take on business casual brought together a creamy, boxy tailoring with a skin-tight sheer top that showed off a sleek black bra. She paired it with pointy black pumps and she wore the blazer perched on her shoulders as she walked the carpet. She kept her beauty look true to her roots, with sun-kissed skin and fresh, pink cheeks. Her hair was tousled and she had her signature ombré honey-caramel color on full display.

Rachel Bilson SCADTV Fest

Getty Images

Bilson recently spoke to The Cut about reuniting with her The OC co-star Mischa Barton, who famously said that she felt lonely and unsupported during the filming of the hit Fox teen drama. Barton joined Bilson on her podcast and the two watched the episode of the show where (spoiler) Marissa Cooper dies. Bilson noted that she had never been able to watch the scene before.

"It was so good to see Mischa. We really went through something so special together. I have nothing but so much love for her. And for us to be able to watch her final moment together — ’cause I could never watch it; when the music would start, I just couldn’t do it — to be able to do that with her, I felt like, Okay, we can support each other in this. It was just a really special moment, and I’m so happy that we got to do that together," Bilson said. "I just would love to see her and catch up because you don’t go through things like that often — or ever — in life. I just want her to feel supported, and hopefully we can spend some more time together, because I just really love her."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez white outfit dance studio
Jennifer Lopez Elevated Athleisure by Pairing Tattered Sweatpants With a Turtleneck
Lindsay Lohan NYFW
Lindsay Lohan Supported Her Model Siblings From the Front Row at Christian Siriano
Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens Confirmed Her Engagement to Cole Tucker with Photos of Her Ring
NEWS: Vanessa Hudgens Wore the Controversial â Very Comfortable â Shoe With a Monochrome Sweatsuit
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Controversial — and Very Comfortable — Shoe With a Monochrome Sweatsuit
Rihanna Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference
Rihanna Wore an Alligator-Print Skirt With the Highest Side Slits
Julia Fox Pandora Event Denim Outfit
Julia Fox Wore Her Jeans as a Dress With 3 Carats of Diamonds
Michaela JaÃ© Rodriguez x Charlotte Tilbury Interview
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Knows What It Takes to Be a Muse
Emily Ratajkowski at Cult Gaia
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Ultra-Sheer LBD With Matching Lingerie
Kate Middleton Hobbs Coat
Kate Middleton Wore Her Signature Coat Style in a New Color
Lea Michelle 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet
Lea Michele Got Candid About Her Behavior on the Set of 'Glee'
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson's Backless Red Carpet LBD Had a Sexy Hip-Baring Cutout
Kendall Jenner Topless
Kendall Jenner Just Posed Topless on Instagram
Small Talk: Tati Gabrielle
Everyone's Rooting for 'You''s Tati Gabrielle
Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton Wore a Sheer Dress Covered in Shattered Mirrors
Salma Hayek British GQ Hype
Salma Hayek Paired a Plunging Wrap Dress With Sky-High Heels
Hailey Bieber Corsage-Core
Hailey Bieber's Barbiecore Halter Dress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués