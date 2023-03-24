Rachel Bilson and Nick Viall Admitted to Faking Their Romantic Relationship

They were trolling us the whole time.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 @ 09:06AM
Nick Viall, Rachel Bilson
Nick Viall, Rachel Bilson. Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for YouTube Shorts, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Remember way back in 2019 when the internet went wild hypothesizing whether or not Rachel Bilson and The Bachelor's Nick Viall were a couple? Well, as it turns out, they never actually dated. 

On Thursday, the actress and the reality star admitted to faking a romantic relationship for the sake of a joint project that, sadly, never came to be. "No, Nick and I never dated," Rachel said on Nick's podcast The Viall Files, to which he replied: "We did troll the internet." 

They certainly did. Given their flirty Instagram comments ("He slid into her...dms #sheaccepted") and captions ("Will we choose to forgo our individual rooms..."), we were definitely under the impression that they were more than just friends.

The whole ruse was Nick's idea after he and Rachel hit it off following her appearance on his podcast in 2019. The pair thought of doing a spin-off show, but it never ended up happening. "It was going to be called Making Love With Nick and Rachel," Viall went on to explain. "I had an Instagram saved already for it. Then she got some gig, and then she bailed on me." He jokingly added that the two were "epically single" and "wanted attention." 

"It was literally to get attention for the podcast," Rachel confirmed. "It was like, 'OK, it's a tease-up to what we're doing.' Even though it didn't come to fruition, that was the intention." 

With the demise of the podcast, their fake relationship followed. Soon after, Rachel was linked to actor Bill Hader, who she dated for nearly a year, while Nick began dating his now-fiancée Natalie Joy.  

Rachel Bilson, Bill Hader

Getty

"It all worked out," Nick concluded. "You're thriving, we're thriving."

Related Articles
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing
melanie lynskey yellowjackets season 2 premiere
Melanie Lynskey's Peekaboo Lingerie Look Was Anything But Business Casual
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Hot Pink Three-Piece Set
Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady, Gisele Bunchen
Gisele Bündchen Says Tom Brady Fathering a Child with Bridget Moynahan Was a "Challenging Situation"
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Ushered in Spring With Her Valentino Hot Pants
florence pugh
Florence Pugh Paired a Cropped Leather Moto Jacket With a Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Made a Case for Sheer Dressing in Everyday Life
Pamela Anderson Tommy Hilfiger Dinner
Pamela Anderson Paired Her Khaki Miniskirt With a Matching Trench Coat
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s Denim Varsity Jacket Included a Tribute to Mickey Mouse
Sarah Snook Pregnant
Sarah Snook Debuted Her Pregnancy at the 'Succession' Premiere
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Wore a Side Boob-Baring Tuxedo Gown
Rita Ora Bikini Photos Trip
Rita Ora Posed in a Totally See-Through, Underboob-Baring Beaded Vest on the Beach
Bruce Willis & Demi Moore
Demi Moore Sweetly Serenaded Bruce Willis on His 68th Birthday
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Made a Case for the Polarizing Wedge Boot
Law Roach
Law Roach Just Revealed the Reasoning Behind His Cryptic Retirement Post
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Said Parenthood Is the “Greatest Thing”