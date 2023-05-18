Rachel Bilson’s Candid Comments About Sex Cost Her a Job and She Has Zero Regrets

It’s the 21st century and who would’ve thought that the word sex would cause such a stir? Not me (!!!). Sadly, society can’t come to terms with women speaking candidly about their sex life and Rachel Bilson is the latest to catch that wrath.

During a recent episode on her Broad Ideas podcast, the actress revealed for the first time in her career she lost her job and not for the reasons you’d assume. All because she gave her honest opinion on sex two weeks ago — and she is reeling from the effect.

"It's been an interesting week guys," she shared on her podcast. "This is the first time it's ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said."

She added, "A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast. I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex."

The single, working mother who shares an 8-year-old daughter, Briar with ex Hayden Christensen, is left speechless to say the least, and is quite literally “floored” by the loss of opportunity.

“A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex,” she said.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The frank comments in question are from her sharing her favorite and least sex positions on an episode of the Women On Top podcast, adding she enjoys being “manhandled” in the bedroom.

Making no bones about something that was intended to be “lighthearted” she clarified on her podcast, “First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, 'Yeah, I wanna get fucking get manhandled.' Basically, it's like, OK, give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever.”

"Baffled” by the move, the O.C. alum admits the delivery could have been different, but she would never take back her words.

"I haven't said anything inappropriate," Bilson persisted. "Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn't not say it."