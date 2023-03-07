Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Volumizing Spray “the Best” for Making Hair Look Thicker

Published on March 7, 2023

A friend of mine hails from Dallas and has the big, bouncy hair to show for it. Of course — to assume Texans invariably tousle sky-high curls is about as logical as assuming I go cow-tipping (whatever that is) when I visit my family in Northwest Ohio. Nevertheless, “Dallas” is an excellent name for a volumizing hair product — particularly for the R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray, which proves worthy of its name. Simply put, the styling mist delivers enviable volume for hair that’s Dallas-worthy.

It only takes a few spritzes to get the effect: Expect plumper-looking strands and lifted roots in seconds for unbelievable volume post-blowdry. Dallas is designed for all hair types, lengths, and ages. At 30, I’m a fan. I’m joined by shoppers in their 60s, who rave about Dallas and how it restores fullness to thinning, aging hair.

R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray

Amazon

Shop now: $32; amazon.com

The Dallas Thickening Spray from R+Co is a lightweight hair product that packs a volumizing punch. The product, housed in a funky-cool spray bottle, dispenses as a fine mist. Best applied to hair that’s slightly damp, prior to blow drying — or, per the brand, prior to “roller sets, hot irons, and curling irons” — Dallas adds ample lift, volume, and shine to otherwise limp, lifeless strands. 

It seems like magic, but Dallas relies on science-backed shine enhancers and bonafide volumizing ingredients. Aloe vera, for instance, plays a key role. Rich in essential fatty acids, the ingredient also lowers hair’s pH to “the ideal range,” trichologist Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris, Ph.D., previously told InStyle, “which helps to seal the cuticles, leaving hair moisturized [and] shiny.” In a similar vein, honey — a humectant, which can hydrate dull hair and consequently improve shine — plays a key role. As for body, the brand points to vitamin B5 as the key ingredient for “thicken[ing] and build[ing] volume instantly. Also known as pantothenic acid, the ingredient may also provide longer-term benefits; namely, it can stimulate new hair growth in addition to supporting hair health in thinning strands. 

And if you love a good salon scent, Dallas delivers via cardamom, pineapple, lavender and bamboo, giving it a sultry, mysterious aroma that one shopper calls “rich and pleasant.” The shopper adds, “it really thickens your hair, [adds] shine, and can create volume at the roots,” dubbing Dallas “a simple way to make your hair look expensive.”

A shopper in their 60s calls the spray “the best,” adding they “love this stuff” for how it adds thickness to their “thin” hair. Similarly, another reviewer, whose hair has thinned with age, calls the spray “amazing,” adding, “I don't have the volume I once did. My hair stylist used this product at my last appointment [and] I was thrilled at the volume it gave me.” Yet another shopper, who says the product “works,” notes that “it helps my thin ‘old lady’ hair feel thicker,” and delivers “better texture.” 

Shop the shopper-loved R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray for your bounciest, shiniest hair yet.

