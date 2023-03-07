This Hair Stylist-Recommended Scalp Rinse Leaves Me With Bouncy, Baby Soft Strands

For most of my life I’ve been a wash-my-hair-every-day kind of person, until I found out that I needed to dial it back to a minimum of at least every other day (you should have seen the look on my hair stylist’s face when I told her I washed it daily).

When I finally got into an every other day routine, I majorly pumped up my use of dry shampoo. Unfortunately, it left me with some nasty build-up that would leave my scalp flakey and my strands with a gritty feel, even after double-cleansing with shampoo. After I complained to my stylist at my next appointment, she suggested I try the R+Co Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse to remove product build-up, oils, and dandruff. Knowing I’m committed to having as much volume in my hair as possible, she also told me that once the build-up was gone, I’d probably notice more bounce in my hair.

The key ingredients in the hair rinse’s formula include apple fruit extract, which acts a natural exfoliant, aloe vera leaf juice to add strength and shine, and tamanu seed oil (derived from the seeds of a tropical evergreen native to Southeast Asia), which promotes a healthy scalp, strengthens hair, and seals in moisture.

To use, squeeze the product directly onto your scalp while your hair is wet. After the rinse is in, massage it well, focusing on the scalp, and leave it in for about one to three minutes before rinsing. I follow with my regular shampoo and conditioner, but it can be a substitute for shampoo or conditioner if you co-wash. Gentle enough to be used daily, I find using it every two weeks to be the perfect frequency.

Not only was my hair baby soft and fluffy after first use, but my scalp was totally refreshed. My strands also looked shinier and had way more volume, since they weren't weighed down by oils and product build-up. One shopper agreed, saying the R+Co rinse “took out all the grease and left my hair feeling so soft and voluminous.” Another five-star fan also had the product recommended by her stylist after she noticed her hair getting dull and oily, and raved that it made her hair “incredibly soft, light, and shiny.”

The R+Co Lost Treasure Apple Cider Vinegar Cleansing Rinse is clearly a hair stylist-favorite for a reason — it works. Pick it up for $34 at Amazon for shiny hair and a healthier scalp.