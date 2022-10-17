Quinta Brunson Eliminates Puffiness with These Caffeine-Infused Under-Eye Patches

The 'Abbott Elementary' star uses the patches to “lift bags away".

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022 @ 06:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Quinta Brunson Uses These These Under-Eye Patches to âLift Bags Awayâ
Photo:

Getty Images

When we’re exhausted, it shows. One night of staying up too late and our under eyes spend the next few days trying to play catch-up. And no one knows this feeling better than Emmy winner Quinta Brunson, who doesn’t just star in the hit show Abbott Elementary, but also writes and produces it (a reminder that if I ever think my job is hard, it’s not). While the showrunner might have a glam team that gets her ready for on-camera appearances, she’s not immune to the effects of a long work day. She told Harper’s Bazaar in one of its “Go to Bed With Me” videos that she gets “really crazy bags.”  

While many of my solutions involve concealer and Zoom’s touch-up filter, Quinta suggests using Peace Out’s Puffy Eyes under-eye patches to solve the problem, rather than cover it up. “I get baggy and puffy eyes a lot,” says Brunson. “Because of that, I like to use the Peace Out Puffy Eyes eye masks, [which] I think [are] really great.” She notes that these caffeine-infused patches “lift bags away” and give instant results.

Peace Out Puffy Eyes
Peace Out Skincare

Shop now: $25; peaceoutskincare.com 

Peace Out’s Puffy Eyes under-eye patches use a smart blend of some of our favorite ingredients to not just nourish the area, but actively reduce puffiness and discoloration. Caffeine instantly awakens the eye, diminishing puffiness in 15 minutes or less, while niacinamide works to minimize dark circles. The under-eye patches also include hyaluronic acid, which adds a much-needed boost of hydration. And while the patches work to make you look good, they’ll also make you feel good, with a biodegradable design and vegan, cruelty-free ingredients.

One customer, who notes that they’ve tried all types of under-eye patches, made Peace Out’s Puffy Eyes their go-to, writing, “[T]hese are the best! They reduce puffiness and I have noticed that my under eyes are so much brighter…I never miss a day.” Other customers note the immediate awakening feeling, with one writing, “They are so cooling to tired eyes and feel so good at the end of the day.” And another added, “[I] love the cooling effect…[and] definitely see an immediate difference in the smoothness and texture of the skin around my eyes. [Plus,] it makes applying my makeup easy.”

Whether you’re dealing with everyday puffiness or occasional dark circles, these under-eye patches are designed to make you look more awake in just 15 minutes. And you can get a Quinta Brunson-approved six-pack from Peace Out today for just $25.  

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Eye Creams of 2022
The 15 Best Eye Creams of 2022
This Editor-Approved Eye Cream, Infused With Caffeine, Is on Sale for 40% Off
The Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream That Makes One Editor Look “Instantly Perked-Up” Is 40% Off Now
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Isn't Afraid to Try Something New
Caffeine Eye Cream Review
This $25 Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream Has Banished My Dark Circles for Good 
Peace Out Skincare Retinol Stic
The Retinol Eye Stick That "Drastically" Improves Fine Lines and Dark Circles Is the Cheapest It's Ever Been
Glow Recipe's New Eye Cream
I’ve Finally Found a Solution to My Dark Under-Eye Circles That Is Safe for Sensitive Skin
Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches
I Didn't Think Under-Eye Patches Worked on Me Until I Tried These Wildly Popular De-Puffing Gels
Benefiance eye mask
I've Had Dark Under-Eye Bags My Entire Life, but These Retinol Patches Erase Them in Minutes
Florence Pugh's Skincare Secret Is Now Available on Amazon for $15
Florence Pugh's Skincare Secret Is Now Available on Amazon for $15
Peace Out Skincare Discount Code
Shoppers Say These Anti-Aging Products Make a "Big Difference" on Wrinkles, and They're on Sale for' InStyle' Readers
The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick Tout
The Eye Balm Thousands of Shoppers Say "Brightens and Moisturizes" Dark Circles Is on Sale for Just $9
Charlotte Tilbury Cyro Eye Serum
This Eye Cream De-puffed My Eyes and Hid All Evidence of My Cry Fest in Record Time
Tatcha Forest Awakening Body Collection Launch
Tatcha's Latest Body Care Collection Brings the Peaceful Outdoors to Your Bathroom
Tata Harper Floral Mask
This Supermodel-Approved Brand's Plumping Face Mask Leaves Shoppers With Supple Skin "for Days"
Korres Eye Gel
I've Been Putting Korres' Newly Launched De-Puffing Eye Gel to the Test for Weeks