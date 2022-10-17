When we’re exhausted, it shows. One night of staying up too late and our under eyes spend the next few days trying to play catch-up. And no one knows this feeling better than Emmy winner Quinta Brunson, who doesn’t just star in the hit show Abbott Elementary, but also writes and produces it (a reminder that if I ever think my job is hard, it’s not). While the showrunner might have a glam team that gets her ready for on-camera appearances, she’s not immune to the effects of a long work day. She told Harper’s Bazaar in one of its “Go to Bed With Me” videos that she gets “really crazy bags.”

While many of my solutions involve concealer and Zoom’s touch-up filter, Quinta suggests using Peace Out’s Puffy Eyes under-eye patches to solve the problem, rather than cover it up. “I get baggy and puffy eyes a lot,” says Brunson. “Because of that, I like to use the Peace Out Puffy Eyes eye masks, [which] I think [are] really great.” She notes that these caffeine-infused patches “lift bags away” and give instant results.

$25

Peace Out’s Puffy Eyes under-eye patches use a smart blend of some of our favorite ingredients to not just nourish the area, but actively reduce puffiness and discoloration. Caffeine instantly awakens the eye, diminishing puffiness in 15 minutes or less, while niacinamide works to minimize dark circles. The under-eye patches also include hyaluronic acid, which adds a much-needed boost of hydration. And while the patches work to make you look good, they’ll also make you feel good, with a biodegradable design and vegan, cruelty-free ingredients.

One customer, who notes that they’ve tried all types of under-eye patches, made Peace Out’s Puffy Eyes their go-to, writing, “[T]hese are the best! They reduce puffiness and I have noticed that my under eyes are so much brighter…I never miss a day.” Other customers note the immediate awakening feeling, with one writing, “They are so cooling to tired eyes and feel so good at the end of the day.” And another added, “[I] love the cooling effect…[and] definitely see an immediate difference in the smoothness and texture of the skin around my eyes. [Plus,] it makes applying my makeup easy.”

Whether you’re dealing with everyday puffiness or occasional dark circles, these under-eye patches are designed to make you look more awake in just 15 minutes. And you can get a Quinta Brunson-approved six-pack from Peace Out today for just $25.