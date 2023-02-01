This Under-the-Radar $30 Sculpting Bodysuit Is So Good, I'm Never Buying Name Brand Again

Over the past few years, the way we look at shapewear has evolved. What used to be that little secret we hid underneath whatever fashion statement we were making has become a statement on its own. Unfortunately, great shapewear often comes at a steep price, sometimes costing more than whatever you are throwing over it. Recently, I learned that my favorite price-transparent brand launched a shapewear collection, with pieces retailing for at least half the price of the competition — and reviewers (including myself) maintain it’s even more comfortable.

While Quince is usually known for its $50 cashmere sweaters and affordable washable silk, it continues adding more essentials to its low-cost (but chic) collection frequently. I was especially psyched to see the brand embrace the shapewear category because it sort of kills me to spend $60-plus dollars on a bodysuit I prefer to keep hidden. The piece I immediately ordered from Quince’s new shapewear collection is the Seamless Sculpting Bodysuit, a waist-snatching, thin-strapped bodysuit available in three colors (black, sienna, and clay).

I got the size S/M, and once I took it out of the bag, I immediately thought it wasn’t going to fit. The nylon-spandex swimsuit-looking thing looked beyond tiny. To give you an idea, I am 5-foot-ten, weigh about 140 pounds, and wear a 36D bra size. I can rarely get away with wearing any sort of cami without a bra. However, I slipped it on and for the first time in months, immediately felt sexy. With targeted compression, it smoothed, flattened, and lifted in all the right places. I even loved the way my chest looked in it. More pluses: The snap-gusset comes in handy for obvious reasons, the straps easily adjust to lift your chest when it needs it, and the piece is totally seamless.

Shoppers are enamored with Quince’s sculpting bodysuit, too. “Over the years, I’ve purchased a few of these types of sculpting bodysuits from different brands, including Skims; paying a lot more for them along the way. Quince’s bodysuit is different,” said one reviewer, adding it is “softer to the touch” and “has a much more practical closure snap” than the competition. “You can wear this bodysuit for long periods of time with comfort, without it feeling like it’s digging into the wrong places or chafing in the wrong places.” Another reviewer who raved that they bought three bodysuits and already needed to “order three more” bid adieu to their bras and underwear. “Goodbye bra and [panties]! [I] only want to order these comfy, hold-everything-in-place bodysuits!”

To give you an idea of how much I love the figure-flattering Seamless Shaping Bodysuit, I am wearing it right this second with my favorite Mother jeans, and I’m seriously marveling at how comfortable it is. Later on tonight, I plan on wearing it underneath a ribbed sweater dress. Quince also makes a mid-thigh version for the same exact price, as well as other shapewear intimates, including thongs and briefs — don’t mind me while I add it all to my cart.