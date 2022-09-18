Shoppers Say This “Incredibly Soft” $60 Wool Cardigan Feels “Much More Expensive Than It Is”

After struggling through the heat of a hot-as-hell summer, you’re not to blame if you’re incredibly excited for the cooler temperatures ushered in by fall. It means less sweat, more layers, and When Harry Met Sally… outfits, wherein chunky sweaters and layered cardigans reign supreme.

Plain cardigans are similar to white T-shirts — they’re a wardrobe staple, but finding a good everyday one in an abundant, oversaturated market is quite difficult. When you begin your fall search for a warm layering piece, keep in mind Quince’s Baby Alpaca Cardigan Sweater, which is affordable, cozy, and loved by shoppers.

Knit with soft wool from baby alpacas, merino wool, and nylon, this Quince Cardigan currently comes in light gray, ivory, black, and charcoal in sizes XS through XL. The classic V-neck style is accented with two subtle touches: fitted cuffs and marble flat buttons.

Quince

Shop now: $60; onequince.com

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Quince’s signature thing is well-made, high-quality products that are crafted with exceptional materials, at a price that’s substantially less than what the item traditionally retails for. So although this cardigan is $60, shoppers say it “looks and feels much more expensive than it is.”

One reviewer said they’re so enamored with this Quince Cardigan, they’ve bought two. “It's incredibly soft, [and] I love the long arm length and fit.” Another shopper praised its gentleness on sensitive skin and its fit. “I have very sensitive/eczema-prone skin and this sweater is not itchy at all. It is the perfect crop length… I feel like I can dress this up or down.”

Even a “knitter who specializes in making garments from natural fibers” gave the sweater their seal of approval. “I ordered this sweater in a state of skepticism. I am not sorry that I did because the fit, quality of the yarn, and style make this a go-to classic for my fall and winter wardrobe.”

The slightly cropped Quince Alpaca Cardigan is a great and affordable fall staple you’ll wear endlessly. Head to Quince to choose your color.

