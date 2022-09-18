Shoppers Say This “Incredibly Soft” $60 Wool Cardigan Feels “Much More Expensive Than It Is”

They call it a “fall and winter wardrobe classic.”

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 18, 2022 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Cropped Cardigan is the Perfect Transitional Fall Wardrobe Stapl
Photo:

Quince/ InStyle

After struggling through the heat of a hot-as-hell summer, you’re not to blame if you’re incredibly excited for the cooler temperatures ushered in by fall. It means less sweat, more layers, and When Harry Met Sally… outfits, wherein chunky sweaters and layered cardigans reign supreme. 

Plain cardigans are similar to white T-shirts — they’re a wardrobe staple, but finding a good everyday one in an abundant, oversaturated market is quite difficult. When you begin your fall search for a warm layering piece, keep in mind Quince’s Baby Alpaca Cardigan Sweater, which is affordable, cozy, and loved by shoppers. 

Knit with soft wool from baby alpacas, merino wool, and nylon, this Quince Cardigan currently comes in light gray, ivory, black, and charcoal in sizes XS through XL. The classic V-neck style is accented with two subtle touches: fitted cuffs and marble flat buttons.

Alpaca Cardigan Sweater

Quince

Shop now: $60; onequince.com

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Quince’s signature thing is well-made, high-quality products that are crafted with exceptional materials, at a price that’s substantially less than what the item traditionally retails for. So although this cardigan is $60, shoppers say it “looks and feels much more expensive than it is.”

One reviewer said they’re so enamored with this Quince Cardigan, they’ve bought two. “It's incredibly soft, [and] I love the long arm length and fit.” Another shopper praised its gentleness on sensitive skin and its fit. “I have very sensitive/eczema-prone skin and this sweater is not itchy at all. It is the perfect crop length… I feel like I can dress this up or down.” 

Even a “knitter who specializes in making garments from natural fibers” gave the sweater their seal of approval. “I ordered this sweater in a state of skepticism. I am not sorry that I did because the fit, quality of the yarn, and style make this a go-to classic for my fall and winter wardrobe.” 

The slightly cropped Quince Alpaca Cardigan is a great and affordable fall staple you’ll wear endlessly. Head to Quince to choose your color. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Puff Sleeve Sweaters
Statement Sleeves Are Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Puff-Sleeve Sweaters for Less Than $50
Amazon most-loved fall clothes tout
The 15 Fall Fashion Pieces Amazon Shoppers Love Most This Season — and a Stylist Approves, Too
Amazon Fall Fashion Trends
Amazon Just Named the Biggest Fall Trends of 2022, and You Can Shop the Looks Starting at $28
Amazon Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon's Epic Designer Fall Fashion Sale Includes Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Jeans for 80% Off
Lightweight sweaters for fall
Amazon Is Full of Not-Too-Hot Knits for Transitional Weather — Here Are the 10 Best
Fall Fashion Trends
The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, Acording to Stylists
Amazon lightweight jackets under $50
Amazon Is Full of Lightweight, Under-$50 Jackets for In-Between Weather — Here Are the 10 Best
Brown Is Fall's Most "Wearable Shade," According to an Amazon Fashion Expert
This Is Fall 2022's Most Wearable Shade, According to an Amazon Fashion Expert
Early Amazon Fashion Labor Day Deals
Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ Early Labor Day Fashion Deals — Here Are the 30 Worth Buying
J Crew Clothing Haul Story
J.Crew's Comeback Is Going Viral on TikTok, so I Did a Clothing Haul
Best White Jeans
The 9 Best White Jeans of 2022 to Wear All Year Round
Amazon Fall Fashion Guide
Amazon's New Fall Fashion Guide Is Full of Seasonal Must-Haves — From Levi's Jeans to Sam Edelman Boots
Best Slip Dresses
The Best Slip Dresses to Keep in Your Wardrobe Year-Round
Best Maternity Dresses
Dress the Bump With Our Edit of Must-Have Maternity Dresses
Best Jean Shorts
The 9 Best Jean Shorts for Every Body Type and Style
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45