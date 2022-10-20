As someone who appreciates budget-friendly luxury, Quince has quickly become one of my favorite brands. From its yummy, under-$50 cashmere collection to its $150 leather moto jacket that looks like it costs much more, I have several items from the San Francisco-based brand in my wardrobe rotation. Ever since releasing its best-selling cashmere collection, Quince has been adding essential pieces to it, including sweatpants, beanies, and even skirts. But its latest cashmere capsule, the California Cozy Collection, is quite possibly the best yet.

Inspired by the effortless, laid-back, California aesthetic mastered by brands like Jenni Kayne and Buck Mason, the brand’s latest heavyweight cashmere sweaters are offered in three relaxed silhouettes, including a crewneck sweater, cardigan, and pullover hoodie. They’re all available in a selection of muted neutrals, and each piece is made from 100 percent Grade A Mongolian cashmere, sourced from ethically-raised goats in Inner Mongolia. I consider myself somewhat of a cashmere snob and continue to be impressed by the feel, wear, and longevity of Quince’s cashmere.

The most affordable style in the California Cozy drop is a fisherman-style crewneck sweater for $90; a perfect dupe for other pricier options from high-end brands that can retail for over four times the price. There’s also the Oversized Boyfriend Cardigan, a chunky, roomy, and ribbed sweater that can be worn buttoned up or open. It looks strikingly similar to Jenni Kayne’s best-selling Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan, which retails for over three times the price. The cardigan is available in light gray, a creamy ivory, classic black, oatmeal beige, and an earthy brown, in sizes XS to XL. The third piece in the collection, a sweatshirt-style pullover hoodie, definitely makes a more luxurious alternative to your favorite, lived-in sweatshirt.

While each of the sweaters is chic enough to pair with your favorite slip dress or jeans, don’t be surprised if you want to wear them lounging around the house with sweats, leggings, and bodysuits — they just ooze comfort. And even though the collection just dropped earlier this month, reviewers are already going wild over it. “I was amazed that this sweater was not itchy at all,” one shopper wrote about the Fisherman Crewneck Sweater. “I'm usually extremely sensitive to that and I was able to wear it without anything underneath. I wanted a fisherman sweater, but didn't want to pay the Jenni Kayne price… Two of my friends saw mine and are now ordering their own!”

You might also want to add some other pieces from the Quince cashmere collection to your card while you are at it. The brand’s original — and now viral — cashmere crewneck starts at just $50, making it a great holiday gift for family and friends, or yourself.

Here's an insider's tip: Popular Quince items tend to sell out fast, so if you see the color and size combination you want, place your order ASAP. (Luckily, the brand offers free shipping and free returns, so there is no risk involved.) But trust me, you’ll likely be wearing the sweaters from Quince’s latest collection on repeat all fall and winter long.