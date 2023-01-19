Fashion Accessories These New Shearling Mini Boots Are Half the Price of Competitors, and They’re Selling Like Hotcakes The quality is just as good. By Leah Groth Leah Groth Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Quince/ InStyle It’s no secret that Ugg’s mini boots have been taking over the feet of celebrities, fashion influencers, and millions of people around the world over the last few years. Due to a huge rise in popularity when the brand launched its platform minis, they’ve been hard to find, and many others have started coming out with their own versions. While similar options tend to pale in comparison to the original boots in terms of quality, my favorite price-transparent brand, Quince, recently dropped its own version of the legendary boots with the fur, and I’ve quickly become a fan. Quince, known for its customer-loved $50 cashmere sweaters, inexpensive leather jackets, and luxe-but-affordable washable silk, has done it again with its latest footwear release. The Australian shearling collection, which currently consists of the new mini and mid-calf boots, as well as clogs, scuff slippers, and moccasins, feel just as soft and luxurious as other boots at half the price. Lined with 100 percent Australian shearling and featuring a non-slip rubber outsole, Quince refused to compromise quality when making its version of this classic boot. If you want to get your hands on a pair of the mini style in particular, you’ll want to act fast — they’re almost completely out of stock in select colors and sizes. Quince Shop now: $70; onequince.com Quince Shop now: $80; onequince.com The mid-calf version features an 8-inch shaft while the mini rings in at 3.5-inches, similar to the style being rocked by celebrities and supermodels. Both come in three colors, tan, black, and gray, and are available in sizes 6 to 10. I suggest sizing down even though the Quince website recommends sizing up; I’m usually a 9.5 and ordered them in both a size 10 and 9, and even the smaller size felt a smidge too big. When my friend saw me wearing the Quince mini boots, she was shocked at how good they looked. “They look and feel exactly the same,” she said. She also loved that they didn’t have a brand label or logo. Over the years I have owned multiple pairs of Ugg-like boots and I have to admit, these are some of the most comfortable. The fur lining is ridiculously soft, the suede has a luscious feel, and the rubber sole is thick and durable. I also appreciate that they have been pre-treated with a water-repellent spray; I’ve worn them outside in the rain and they have fared well. Reviewers also rave that they’re “super soft and cushy” and “comparable to shearling boots that are twice as expensive.” My advice? Grab a pair of Quince’s cozy boots ASAP — they’re bound to completely sell out soon. I, for one, will be ordering another pair before they are gone. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Get Designer Clothes From Kate Spade and Tory Burch for Less Than $130 With This Secret Amazon Style Hack Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Is “So Soft on Skin” — and It’s More Than Half Off Right Now Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and More Use This Facial Toning Device — and It’s on Sale for 20% Off