These New Shearling Mini Boots Are Half the Price of Competitors, and They’re Selling Like Hotcakes

It’s no secret that Ugg’s mini boots have been taking over the feet of celebrities, fashion influencers, and millions of people around the world over the last few years. Due to a huge rise in popularity when the brand launched its platform minis, they’ve been hard to find, and many others have started coming out with their own versions. While similar options tend to pale in comparison to the original boots in terms of quality, my favorite price-transparent brand, Quince, recently dropped its own version of the legendary boots with the fur, and I’ve quickly become a fan.

Quince, known for its customer-loved $50 cashmere sweaters, inexpensive leather jackets, and luxe-but-affordable washable silk, has done it again with its latest footwear release. The Australian shearling collection, which currently consists of the new mini and mid-calf boots, as well as clogs, scuff slippers, and moccasins, feel just as soft and luxurious as other boots at half the price. Lined with 100 percent Australian shearling and featuring a non-slip rubber outsole, Quince refused to compromise quality when making its version of this classic boot.

If you want to get your hands on a pair of the mini style in particular, you’ll want to act fast — they’re almost completely out of stock in select colors and sizes.

The mid-calf version features an 8-inch shaft while the mini rings in at 3.5-inches, similar to the style being rocked by celebrities and supermodels. Both come in three colors, tan, black, and gray, and are available in sizes 6 to 10. I suggest sizing down even though the Quince website recommends sizing up; I’m usually a 9.5 and ordered them in both a size 10 and 9, and even the smaller size felt a smidge too big.

When my friend saw me wearing the Quince mini boots, she was shocked at how good they looked. “They look and feel exactly the same,” she said. She also loved that they didn’t have a brand label or logo. Over the years I have owned multiple pairs of Ugg-like boots and I have to admit, these are some of the most comfortable. The fur lining is ridiculously soft, the suede has a luscious feel, and the rubber sole is thick and durable. I also appreciate that they have been pre-treated with a water-repellent spray; I’ve worn them outside in the rain and they have fared well. Reviewers also rave that they’re “super soft and cushy” and “comparable to shearling boots that are twice as expensive.”

My advice? Grab a pair of Quince’s cozy boots ASAP — they’re bound to completely sell out soon. I, for one, will be ordering another pair before they are gone.