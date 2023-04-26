I Study Fashion Trends Daily, and I Found the 5 Best Quiet Luxury Bags at Amazon — Starting at $46

Luxury is nothing new when it comes to the world of fashion. Big brands like Gucci, Louis Vuiton, Dior, and Chanel are everywhere, but a shift seems to be happening in the designer space right now: People are ditching the loud prints and massive logos for a more subtle elegance. In other words, shoppers are opting for quiet luxury.

ICYMI, quiet luxury is the latest aesthetic taking over the internet. When applied to fashion, the concept is based around elevated basics that will last you a lifetime — but in neutral colors and solid prints. The trend favors lowkey styles that don’t scream, “I paid a lot of money for this!” or “This is designer!” For example, Shiv Roy, the media heiress in Succession, is a quiet luxury master, while a real-life example is Gwyneth Paltrow and her subtle splendor.

One of the easiest ways to hop on the trend is to swap out your handbag. I scoured Amazon and found the five best quiet luxury handbags to try out — and they’re all under $150, so they won’t break the bank. Brands also include Kate Spade, Steve Madden, and Radley London, which means you’ll undoubtedly want more than one.

Kate Spade New York Large Pebbled Hobo Bag

Amazon

First up is the Pebbled Hobo Bag by Kate Spade. This is as “crazy” as we’re getting in the lineup, as the bag features color-blocking full of — wait for it — black, tan, and cream colors. The rectangular silhouette is sleek, the dual straps allow for versatility, and the gold hardware adds the perfect amount of gloss. Oh, and did I mention it’s currently 60 percent off? Because it is.

Shop now: $139 (Originally $348); amazon.com

Jw Pei Joy Shoulder Bag

Amazon

I’ve always been a fan of Jw Pei’s purses (and so are stars like Oprah and Megan Fox), and this Joy Shoulder Bag is no exception. Not only is it just $76 right now, but the curved design keeps it interesting yet classy. It’s also the ideal size for storing all of your belongings without becoming bulky or difficult to carry. Best of all, the shoulder bag comes in an array of classic colors, such brown, black, and even powder blue if you feel like getting a bit wild.

Shop now: $76 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Hobo Lana Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Taylor Swift was recently spotted out in New York City, and I immediately noticed her glossy black tote. While I’m not sure of the exact brand Swift was carrying, this Hobo Lana Shoulder Bag resembles the slim, small pouch. I own a similar style, and the soft leather gets better with each wear, while the vintage-like snap-top closure is just too good to pass up on. The long strap can also be transformed into a wrist cord, allowing for multifaceted wear.

Shop now: $138; amazon.com

Steve Madden Nikki Clutch Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Steve Madden never does us wrong, and the brand showed up with this Nikkie Clutch Crossbody Bag. Available in taupe, black, white, and further shades, it’s great for pairing with just about any outfit. The cinched upper and button closure helps keep your essentials safe, while the removable, thin strap makes it a great subtle option for carrying on your shoulder or in your hand.

Shop now: $47 (Originally $54); amazon.com

Radley London Isabella Road Zip Bag

Amazon

Kate Holmes has been known to rock oversized, quiet luxury bags, so I have a feeling she would be all over Radley London’s Isabella Road Zip Bag. The leather tote includes a flared body, tan interior, and gold decals. The bag’s dog tag is also detachable, which allows you to further simplify the piece. Additionally, the bag is large enough to store laptops, books, pens, and more, making it a great office companion.

Shop now: $107 with coupon (Originally $268); amazon.com