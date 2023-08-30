Shoppers Are Ditching Bras for This $6 Alternative That Stays Put for "Hours Without Issues"

The on-sale nipple covers even withstand sweaty dancing at weddings.

Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on August 30, 2023

Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing Their Bras With This $6 Clothing Solution That Stays Put Through Dancing, Sweating, and Running
I don’t know about you, but when it comes to strapless bras, I quickly learned that they weren’t for me; they’d slide down, feel too tight, and never be able to withstand even a bit of sweat. Not to mention, they didn’t provide an effective solution for backless outfits. I knew there had to be something better out there, and that’s when pasties entered the chat.

While there are tons of nipple covers on the market, Amazon shoppers seem to like the QueenVibes Nipple Covers, which are on sale for as low as $6 right now. The disposable pasties come in packs of 40 in two sizes, standard and large, as well as beige and brown colorways. Made from a lightweight and breathable fabric, per the brand, shoppers say they’re comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time while delivering a smooth, invisible-like finish under clothing. Even better, the non-adhesive center ensures your most sensitive areas are protected.

Queenvibes 40-Piece Nipple Covers

Amazon QueenVibes 40 Pieces Nipple Cover Pasties Beige

Amazon

Stick them on before a night out, whether you’re wearing a strapless top, mesh dress, or shirt full of cut-outs. You can even carry the QueenVibes’ nipple covers in your wallet or purse to be prepared for any and all fashion emergencies, just like Kate Hudson does. Once you’re done wearing them, you can just toss them in the trash. 

More than 1,200 shoppers love the QueenVibes Nipple Covers. “These are the best pasties in the game,” said one Amazon reviewer. “They aren't thick… have never fallen off (even during wedding-dancing sweat), and you can't feel them when they're on!” Another happy customer called the pasties “amazing,” saying they “stayed on despite all [their] sweating” after running three miles in “90-plus degree weather.” Better yet, a shopper confidently wears these exact pasties for “hours without issue,” while another said they’re “great for when you don’t want to wear a bra.” 

Amazon QueenVibes 40 Pieces Nipple Cover PastiesCoco Brown

Amazon

If you’re still skeptical, I’m sure the $6 sale price will win you over. So go ahead and add the QueenVibes Nipple Covers to your cart — they might just become your new favorite style hack.

