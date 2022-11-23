Queen Letizia Proved She's the Coolest Royal and Stepped Out in an Easy-to-Copy Trend

It's a go-to move the royals love.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on November 23, 2022
If you're looking for royal outfit inspiration that'll last you long after holiday parties — and you're not really feeling a coat dress — it's a good idea to shift your focus away from the British royals and over toward style icon Queen Letizia of Spain. Today, the queen paid a visit to Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Deu in Barcelona, where she attended a mental health event. And because it seemed to be a low-key outing and not something like a state dinner or the Trooping of the Color, Letizia wore an all-red outfit that was perfectly in step with the monochrome trend that celebrities love during their off hours — and the royals embrace for just about every event.

The Daily Mail reports that Letizia's outfit included cropped, peg-leg leather pants and a matching red long-sleeved T-shirt. She polished off the look with a thin black belt and shiny patent-leather shoes with a leopard print pattern. She wore her hair down, which is her favorite style, and added a pair of dangling pearl earrings to the simple, easy-to-emulate outfit.

Last week, Letizia made an appearance in Zagreb, Croatia. There, she eschewed her all-one-color M.O. and mixed things up with a black-and-cream jumpsuit by Teresa Helbig. Letizia was attending a scientific business forum alongside her husband, King Felipe VI. That outfit was another perfect example of holiday dressing, complete with a few ruffles.

