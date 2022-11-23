Queen Letizia Proved She's the Coolest Royal and Stepped Out in an Easy-to-Copy Trend

If you're looking for royal outfit inspiration that'll last you long after holiday parties — and you're not really feeling a coat dress — it's a good idea to shift your focus away from the British royals and over toward style icon Queen Letizia of Spain. Today, the queen paid a visit to Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Deu in Barcelona, where she attended a mental health event. And because it seemed to be a low-key outing and not something like a state dinner or the Trooping of the Color, Letizia wore an all-red outfit that was perfectly in step with the monochrome trend that celebrities love during their off hours — and the royals embrace for just about every event.

The Daily Mail reports that Letizia's outfit included cropped, peg-leg leather pants and a matching red long-sleeved T-shirt. She polished off the look with a thin black belt and shiny patent-leather shoes with a leopard print pattern. She wore her hair down, which is her favorite style, and added a pair of dangling pearl earrings to the simple, easy-to-emulate outfit.

Last week, Letizia made an appearance in Zagreb, Croatia. There, she eschewed her all-one-color M.O. and mixed things up with a black-and-cream jumpsuit by Teresa Helbig. Letizia was attending a scientific business forum alongside her husband, King Felipe VI. That outfit was another perfect example of holiday dressing, complete with a few ruffles.

