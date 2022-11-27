Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought Prince Harry Was "Over-In-Love" with Meghan Markle

But she was "truly delighted" they got married, according to a royal biographer.

Published on November 27, 2022
Meghan Markle
Photo:

Getty

Despite the public's negative perception of Meghan Markle over the years, Queen Elizabeth was fully supportive of her grandson Prince Harry's relationship with Markle from the very beginning, according to royal author Gyles Brandreth. In his new royal biography, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which will be released in December, the Queen never spoke poorly of Meghan — even during the most trying of times — and was "truly delighted" when she learned she and Harry were getting married. 

An excerpt published in The Daily Mail, however, did reveal that the late monarch thought Harry was "perhaps a little over-in-love" with Meghan. "This was as far as she came – to my knowledge at least – to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex,” wrote Brandreth. “She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome." 

Meghan Markle

Getty

The queen even reportedly told Meghan that she could continue to pursue her acting career after marrying Harry ("That's your profession, after all," she allegedly said), and when the Sussexes's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, the royal wasn't bothered and dismissed it as "television nonsense."

“I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about ‘this television nonsense,' meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview – which caused so much controversy – and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix,” said Brandreth, adding that she “was anxious that Harry should ‘find his feet’ in California and ‘find really useful things to do.'"

Though not everyone was as forgiving as the queen, per Brandreth. The author revealed that Prince Philip did not agree with the Sussexes decision to leave royal life behind, reportedly telling the couple, "It's a big mistake to think about yourself… If you think it's all about you, you'll never be happy." King Charles is said to feel similarly, with Brandreth concluding, "When we get to the Coronation of Charles III, the issue of 'Harry and Meghan'… will be unavoidable. And, from the new King's point of view, deeply regrettable."

