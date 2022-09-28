Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Didn't Think Meghan Markle Should Have Worn White on Her Wedding Day

From rumored feuds to bombshell interviews, it's clear that Meghan Markle has received her fair share of flack from the royal family since she first started dating Prince Harry in 2016. And now, it seems even Queen Elizabeth had opinions on what the Duchess of Sussex should’ve (or shouldn’t have) done on one of the important days of a woman’s life: her wedding day.

According to a royal source, the monarch wasn’t thrilled at the idea of Meghan wearing "pure" white when marrying Harry in 2018. “The queen was surprised that Meghan wore pure white on her wedding day," a source told Katie Nicholl in her book, The New Royals. "Perhaps it's a generational thing, but she believes if you've been married before, you wear off-white on your wedding day, which is what the Duchess of Cornwall did.”

While Markle had been previously married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013, it was Prince Harry’s first marriage. Similarly, Camilla (now known as queen consort) had been married once before to Andrew Parker Bowles, although her marriage to King Charles III was also his second.

In the end, Queen Elizabeth was pleased with how the wedding played out in spite of Meghan’s gown, but she did regret that the bride had not made up with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, ahead of the ceremony.

“It was the queen's feeling that Meghan should sort things out with her father and that Harry should have met Thomas before the wedding," a family friend told Nicholl. "She thought the whole thing could have been better handled.”

