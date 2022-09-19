Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Bouquet Paid Tribute to Her and Prince Philip's Wedding

Family members, friends, and world leaders all gathered today to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral procession. The ceremony was chock-full of sentimental meaning and royal traditions all the way down to her casket flower bouquet — which subtly paid tribute to her marriage to Prince Philip.

According to Entertainment Tonight, per King Charles III 's request, the vibrant arrangement contained rosemary, English oak, and myrtle. The foliage was all cut from a plant that was grown from the myrtle (an ancient sign of a happy marriage) in the queen's bouquet at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. According to BBC, her wreath also contained pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious in pink, yellow, and maroon colors from the gardens of Royal Residences. King Charles scribed a hand-written note to sit on top of the arrangement that read, "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

At Monday's event, Charles was accompanied by his wife Camila, the Queen Consort, and his children Prince William and Harry, as well as their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle and William and Kate's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. More of the queen's grandchildren, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were also in attendance.

On Sunday, the king made an address ahead of Her Majesty's funeral. "Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," he said. "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen."

He finished off his statement by adding, "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief."