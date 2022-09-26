One of Queen Elizabeth’s "Dearest Wishes" Was That Prince Harry Would Reconcile With the Royal Family

While stories of growing tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William and the Royal Family have been making the rounds for years now, Queen Elizabeth reportedly never gave up hope that her grandson’s relationships could be mended.

According to historian Robert Hardman for People’s most recent cover story, the late monarch always had a strong relationship with Harry and would’ve wanted him to reconcile with his brother Prince William and their father, King Charles III.

“The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her," the author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II said of the bond between the Duke and Elizabeth. "I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that they patch things up.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, first cut ties with the Royal Family when they decided to step back from their senior royal duties in March 2020 and move to California. Since then, there have been plenty of disagreements between the estranged brothers — and more recently, a few promising meet ups in wake of the Queen’s passing.

Plenty of royal news followers — including Oprah — believe that Queen Elizabeth’s death could mark a turning point for Prince Harry’s relationships, with a source close to King Charles suggesting that the event could allow “wounds” to be “healed.”

“You'd think that all members of the family would unite and support the King, especially," the source told People. "Perhaps some wounds can be healed in the process. She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn't hold grudges. Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy.”