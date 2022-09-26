One of Queen Elizabeth’s "Dearest Wishes" Was That Prince Harry Would Reconcile With the Royal Family

"The Queen adored Harry right to the end."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 @ 11:28AM
Queen Elizabeth II Prince Harry
Photo:

Getty Images

While stories of growing tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William and the Royal Family have been making the rounds for years now, Queen Elizabeth reportedly never gave up hope that her grandson’s relationships could be mended.

According to historian Robert Hardman for People’s most recent cover story, the late monarch always had a strong relationship with Harry and would’ve wanted him to reconcile with his brother Prince William and their father, King Charles III.

“The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her," the author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II said of the bond between the Duke and Elizabeth. "I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that they patch things up.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, first cut ties with the Royal Family when they decided to step back from their senior royal duties in March 2020 and move to California. Since then, there have been plenty of disagreements between the estranged brothers — and more recently, a few promising meet ups in wake of the Queen’s passing.

Plenty of royal news followers — including Oprah — believe that Queen Elizabeth’s death could mark a turning point for Prince Harry’s relationships, with a source close to King Charles suggesting that the event could allow “wounds” to be “healed.”

“You'd think that all members of the family would unite and support the King, especially," the source told People. "Perhaps some wounds can be healed in the process. She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn't hold grudges. Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Middleton Prince William Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Oprah Winfrey Says Queen Elizabeth’s Death May Create an “Opportunity for Peacemaking” Between Prince Harry and Prince William
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Reportedly Requested to Meet With King Charles "One-to-One" Before She Leaves the U.K.
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton Queen's Funeral Procession
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton Found Their Hangouts "Awkward"
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Shared a Sweet Message Saying Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Are "Together in Peace"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth Funeral
Why Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leaving the U.K. So Abruptly?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Will Get to Wear His Military Uniform to the Queen's Funeral, After All
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly “Furious” Over Archie and Lilibet’s Denied HRH Status
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Ensured Meghan Markle Felt “Comfortable” During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral With a Sweet Gesture
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Wedding
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Bouquet Paid Tribute to Her and Prince Philip's Wedding
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance Alongside William and Kate at Windsor Castle
Prince William and King Charles Queen Elizabeth's Procession
Prince William Said He Was Reminded of Princess Diana's Funeral During Queen Elizabeth's Procession
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie 2019 South Africa
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Will Now Have Royal Titles
Prince William Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry Plan to Spend the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death With Their Families
Prince William Kate Middleton
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are Reportedly "Struggling to Remain Cordial" With Kate Middleton and Prince William
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Got Into a "Monumental Argument" With the Royal Family Over a Public Appearance