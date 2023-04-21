Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Queen Elizabeth to Commemorate Her Birthday

The royal family is commemorating Queen Elizabeth's birthday with a previously unreleased photo of the late monarch and her family. Taken by Kate Middleton herself, the new snapshot was shared via the royal Instagram and the caption noted that the photo was taken last summer at one of the queen's favorite places, Balmoral.

"This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer," the caption read in addition to tagging Kate, the Princess of Wales, as the eye behind the lens. In the past, Kate's showed off her photography skills with portraits of her children for their birthdays, too, so it's a sweet family tradition that's still going strong in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death last year. The portrait shows Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, as well as Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Isla Phillips and Lena Tindall round out the group with siblings Mia, Lucas, and Isla's older sister, Savannah (whew). Queen Elizabeth beams in the center, surrounded by her grandkids and great-grandchildren.

The Instagram post comes seven months after the queen's death, which was also announced on the platform.



"I have lost a grandmother," Prince William shared back in September. "And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."

He continued, "I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all. My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love."

