Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Queen Elizabeth to Commemorate Her Birthday

She would have turned 97 today.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 @ 12:21PM
Queen Elizabeth ll and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Photo:

Getty Images

The royal family is commemorating Queen Elizabeth's birthday with a previously unreleased photo of the late monarch and her family. Taken by Kate Middleton herself, the new snapshot was shared via the royal Instagram and the caption noted that the photo was taken last summer at one of the queen's favorite places, Balmoral.

"This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer," the caption read in addition to tagging Kate, the Princess of Wales, as the eye behind the lens. In the past, Kate's showed off her photography skills with portraits of her children for their birthdays, too, so it's a sweet family tradition that's still going strong in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death last year. The portrait shows Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, as well as Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Isla Phillips and Lena Tindall round out the group with siblings Mia, Lucas, and Isla's older sister, Savannah (whew). Queen Elizabeth beams in the center, surrounded by her grandkids and great-grandchildren.

The Instagram post comes seven months after the queen's death, which was also announced on the platform.

"I have lost a grandmother," Prince William shared back in September. "And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II

Getty Images

He continued, "I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all. My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love."

Related Articles
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline’s Latest Red Carpet Dress Took Plunging Necklines to the Extreme
kate middleton prince william indian food
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Silhouettes While Making Indian Food With Prince William
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Still Aren't Talking
kourtney kardashian lacma art and film gala
Kourtney Kardashian's Lacy Leggings Featured a Heart-Shaped, Butt-Baring Cutout
Meghan Markle
Here's the Real Reason Meghan Markle Isn't Attending the Coronation
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Posted a Rare Message to Commemorate Her Birthday
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Still Feels "Betrayed" by Prince Harry
Britney Spears
Britney Spears's "Brutally Honest" Memoir Could Be On Shelves Before the Holidays
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Archie and Lilibet's Exclusion From the Coronation Reportedly Led to Meghan Markle's Decision to Stay Home
Sarah Ferguson "marlowe" premiere
King Charles Reportedly Didn't Invite Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson to the Coronation
jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez Channeled Amelia Earhart in Her Latest Photo Dump
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Neutral Monochromatic Moment Is a Masterclass in Tonal Dressing
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Here's How Kate Middleton and Prince William Really Feel About Meghan Markle Skipping the Coronation
Taraji P. Henson Interview
Taraji P. Henson Wants to Humanize Black Women
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Isn't Going to the Coronation
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Denied King Edward VIII's Dying Wish