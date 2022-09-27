Fashion Quarter-Zip Sweaters Are Trending on Amazon — and Shoppers Love These 5 “Flattering and Versatile” Styles Prices start at $23 By Natasha Marsh Natasha Marsh Natasha has been in the beauty and fashion industry for over 10 years, starting off first as a buyer and stylist, then moving on to journalism. Her previous roles held makes her a well-rounded voice in the industry. She is constantly testing new products and treatments, speaking to top experts and specialists, and being a voice for minorities and BIPOC brands. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 27, 2022 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Whether or not you’re mourning warm temperatures, fall 2022 is here. Turning heads with layering pieces is one of the best ways to welcome in the season, and quarter-zip sweaters are the perfect way to do that. Available in cotton, jersey, corduroy, flannel, and fleece, quarter-zip sweaters help add texture and excitement to warmer jackets and give a subtle look at your layers underneath. Wear your quarter-zip unzipped with your favorite graphic tee peeking through, or zip it up and pair it with a seasonal scarf. Regardless of how you choose to style the cozy separate, you can find can find plenty of options on Amazon. We rounded up our five favorite quarter-zip sweaters that are versatile enough to wear with yoga leggings, nap dresses, straight-leg jeans and more. Some have even garnered major fan support with thousands of Amazon shopper reviews. Here’s to a cozier fall. Amazon Essentials Plus Size Quarter-Zip Top Amazon Essentials Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt. Amazon Made with cozy cotton and durable polyester, the Amazon Essentials plus-size quarter-zip top is available in 10 different colors. The ribbing at the collar brings a refined elegance to the cozy sweater. Shoppers love it for its versatility: “This is my third one,” one shopper said. “Really cozy, warm, flattering, and versatile.” Shop now: $23; amazon.com BTFBM Fashion Quilted Lightweight Sweatshirt Amazon If you don’t love oversized clothes, you could take the more fitted route with the BTFBM quilted lightweight sweatshirt. It’s the perfect post-workout sweater to slip on and also works as a great fashion-forward base layer on a cold day. Shop now: $36 (Originally $42); amazon.com Prettygarden Casual Quarter-Zip Pullover Prettygarden Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt. Amazon Prettygarden’s casual quarter-zip pullover is the elevated loungewear you need this season. The loose pullover has a V-neck feel and looks great underneath heavy winter coats. “I really like this sweatshirt. The fabric is nice and soft, as well as a warm and cozy feeling,” shared a shopper who said it was also “very comfortable to wear.” Shop now: $36; amazon.com Aleumdr Oversized Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt Aleumdr Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt. Amazon Between the neutral and bold color offering, polyester and spandex hybrid fabric, and loose, dolman sleeves, this Aleumdr oversized pullover hooded sweatshirt is the perfect blend of cozy and trendy. Shop now: $36; amazon.com Samefar Cozy High-Neck Pullover Samefar Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt. Amazon Quarter-zip sweaters don’t just come in classic fleece or cable knit anymore. The Samefar cozy high-neck pullover is the polyester version you’ll want to add to your collection. It’s comfortable and warm, and has a loose fit that is great for working from home, errands, or on-the go moments. Shop now: $30; amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit