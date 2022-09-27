Quarter-Zip Sweaters Are Trending on Amazon — and Shoppers Love These 5 “Flattering and Versatile” Styles

Whether or not you’re mourning warm temperatures, fall 2022 is here. Turning heads with layering pieces is one of the best ways to welcome in the season, and quarter-zip sweaters are the perfect way to do that. Available in cotton, jersey, corduroy, flannel, and fleece, quarter-zip sweaters help add texture and excitement to warmer jackets and give a subtle look at your layers underneath.

Wear your quarter-zip unzipped with your favorite graphic tee peeking through, or zip it up and pair it with a seasonal scarf. Regardless of how you choose to style the cozy separate, you can find can find plenty of options on Amazon. We rounded up our five favorite quarter-zip sweaters that are versatile enough to wear with yoga leggings, nap dresses, straight-leg jeans and more. Some have even garnered major fan support with thousands of Amazon shopper reviews. Here’s to a cozier fall.

Amazon Essentials Plus Size Quarter-Zip Top

Amazon Essentials Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt. Amazon



Made with cozy cotton and durable polyester, the Amazon Essentials plus-size quarter-zip top is available in 10 different colors. The ribbing at the collar brings a refined elegance to the cozy sweater. Shoppers love it for its versatility: “This is my third one,” one shopper said. “Really cozy, warm, flattering, and versatile.”

BTFBM Fashion Quilted Lightweight Sweatshirt

Amazon



If you don’t love oversized clothes, you could take the more fitted route with the BTFBM quilted lightweight sweatshirt. It’s the perfect post-workout sweater to slip on and also works as a great fashion-forward base layer on a cold day.

Prettygarden Casual Quarter-Zip Pullover

Prettygarden Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt. Amazon

Prettygarden’s casual quarter-zip pullover is the elevated loungewear you need this season. The loose pullover has a V-neck feel and looks great underneath heavy winter coats. “I really like this sweatshirt. The fabric is nice and soft, as well as a warm and cozy feeling,” shared a shopper who said it was also “very comfortable to wear.”

Aleumdr Oversized Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt

Aleumdr Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt. Amazon

Between the neutral and bold color offering, polyester and spandex hybrid fabric, and loose, dolman sleeves, this Aleumdr oversized pullover hooded sweatshirt is the perfect blend of cozy and trendy.

Samefar Cozy High-Neck Pullover

Samefar Quarter Zip Pullover Sweatshirt. Amazon

Quarter-zip sweaters don’t just come in classic fleece or cable knit anymore. The Samefar cozy high-neck pullover is the polyester version you’ll want to add to your collection. It’s comfortable and warm, and has a loose fit that is great for working from home, errands, or on-the go moments.

