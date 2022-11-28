Shoppers in Their Late 50s Credit These 60%-Off Exfoliating Pads With "Diminishing" Wrinkles

Chemical exfoliants should be a major part of everyone’s skincare routine. Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic acid, lactic acid, mandelic acid, and others have a variety of benefits. Generally speaking, however, these ingredients are known for exfoliation, reducing hyperpigmentation, preventing breakouts, sloughing off dead skin cells, and brightening your complexion.

Glycolic acid is a common AHA that you’ve likely seen highlighted in a range of skincare products like serums, toners, and treatments, such QRx Labs’ Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads, which are 60 percent off on Amazon right now.

These pads are basically an at-home facial peel so effective that they’ve garnered over 11,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, making them the third most-popular product in the category after Paula’s Choice Liquid Exfoliant and the TonyMoly Tako Pore Tool.

A quick scan through the beaming reviews quickly explains how QRx Labs’ Resurfacing Pads earned their place in the top three. “No more rough patches, [my] brown spots are gone and wrinkles have diminished,” one 59-year-old shopper said. “I've actually stopped wearing makeup when I go out because I don't have to cover up anything.” The shopper concluded that these pads have turned the clock back on their skin by about 15 years.

Many reviewers, however, say to exercise caution if you have sensitive skin since 20 percent Glycolic Acid is a pretty high amount. If you are looking for something a little less potent, QRx Labs has two other versions of this product that may better suit your complexion.

The first alternative is the 10% Glycolic Acid Wrinkle Control Pads. The second is Glycolic/Salicylic Acid 10/2% Acne Control Pads. The former is simply a half-as-intense version, and the latter is formulated with the addition of salicylic acid, which makes it optimal for people dealing with acne and breakouts.

