Amazon’s Hottest New Release Is This “Buttery Soft” Bodysuit That’s Up to 47% Off Right Now

Summertime dressing for me usually means throwing on a midi dress or jean shorts and tank tops. But this summer, I’d like to finally get my act together and try adding a little more style back into my outfits; I’m thinking midi skirts (plot twist!) will be a go-to, but I wasn’t quite sold on what to pair with them: a t-shirt feels too casual, and an oversized tank top can look sloppy if not done right. A bodysuit, however, might be the Goldilocks middle ground I’ve been missing from my wardrobe. Fortunately for me (and all bodysuit lovers out there), Amazon just dropped a style that’s sure to be the hit of the summer — and it’s already on major sale.

The Qinsen Strappy Square Neck Bodysuit is the site’s hottest new bodysuit release thanks to its versatility. Think of it as a shorts catsuit or bodycon unitard or summertime onesie — whatever you want to call it, it’s the perfect item for layering. The square neck is a nice modern update on the traditional bodysuit neckline and the shorts allow for a comfy fit. It comes with a built-in bra so you don’t have to worry about hiding bra straps, but it also has a high back should you want some extra support and need straps covered.

If you act fast, you can shop the new style for up to 47 percent off in select colors and sizes.

Amazon

Shop now: $16–$30 (Originally $30); amazon.com

The Qinsen bodysuit is available in sizes S through XL and nine colors, including beige, brown, black, purple, and gray. Made from highly elastic fabric with four-way stretch, it’s got just enough compression to give you those smooth curves without making it hard to sit. While it’s only just launched on Amazon, it’s already racking up rave reviews, including one reviewer who said it “fits like a glove.”

For anyone who reads that as code for “can’t breathe,” worry not, as there are plenty of reviews that remark on how satisfyingly snug it is, including one reviewer who said it’s “extremely comfortable” and “lightweight.” Another reviewer mentioned that they “need it in every color” because they’re “amazed by the quality for the price” and that it “hugs your body to make you look snatched.” That reviewer also noted that they love wearing it casually or elevating it by layering it with accessories, adding that it’s “an absolute staple piece everyone needs in their wardrobe.” And while it’s not explicitly marketed for working out, some reviewers have said they have no trouble with sweating in the bodysuit, although one buyer noted that for anyone doing high-intensity workouts, you might want extra support up top.

For those looking to double down on a bodysuit that’s flattering and on good deal, snag the Qinsen Strappy Square Neck Bodysuit for as low as $16 while you can.

