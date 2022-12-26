Celebrity Purple Hair Color Looks to Inspire Your Next Trip to the Salon

From Megan Rapinoe's bright purple pixie to Katy Perry's tousled pastel bob.

By Staff Author
Published on December 26, 2022 @ 09:00AM
These Purple Hair Colors Are Next Level
Photo:

Getty Images/ InStyle

When most people think about switching up their hair color, more often than not, people associate dyeing their hair with switching it from one natural-looking look to another. But for those who step outside the norm and dare to dip their toes into the waters of unnatural, playful colors, the possibilities are endless. Why settle for copper hair (though we do love that trend) when there's a rainbow to choose from?

Of those colors, purple is one of the most fun and versatile. There's a shade that compliments every skin tone /eye color combo, and it's a bold shade that'll never go out of style. So, if you're feeling emboldened to try something new, keep scrolling to find several of our favorite purple hair ideas. From Keke Palmer's buzzcut to Kelly Osbourne's multidimensional strands, there's a look for everyone.

01 of 10

Regina King

purple hair ideas

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Regina King wore her hair in long, dark purple braids to attend a 2019 HBO event in 2019.

02 of 10

Kylie Jenner

purple hair kylie jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The youngest Jenner knows how to commit to a theme, as evidenced at the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. Not only did she wear a full purple outfit, but she wore a wig to match.

03 of 10

Keke Palmer

purple hair ideas keke palmer

George Pimentel/Getty Images

We love a fun-colored buzz cut, so it's no surprise we're big fans of Keke Palmer's lilac hue. She matched her hair to her lips, for a double whammy.

04 of 10

Katy Perry

purple hair ideas katy perry

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Katy Perry has sported her fair share of hair colors. From blue to platinum and black to this "My Little Pony" purple. We love how the shade looks when styled into this tousled bob and sharp cat-eye.  

05 of 10

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne has long worn her hair purple, taking breaks to go back to blonde and dabble into other unnatural shades, such as pink. We love this multidimensional iteration — with different shades of purple popping through, from lilac to bright purple and greyish hues. It's perfect for styling in long, loose waves, too.

06 of 10

Lana Condor

purple hair ideas lana condor

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

We love Lana Condor's peek-a-boo purple streaks she donned to the 2019 premiere of "Alita: Battle Angel." It's edgy, unexpected, and fun.

07 of 10

Megan Thee Stallion

Always one to take things to the next level and embody "hot girl shit," Megan Thee Stallion not only sported purple hair, but she donned rainbow hair on top of that. The result: bold, beautiful, and creative.

08 of 10

Lupita Nyong'o

purple hair ideas lupita nyong'o

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o played up her lavender eyeshadow at the 2014 Met Gala by dyeing her curls a deep purple shade.

09 of 10

Justine Skye

purple hair ideas justine skye

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

The model is no stranger to purple hair, having worn it in different variations of this versatile shade for years. We love how she styled it here, in a sweet lob with a center part — so on-trend.

10 of 10

Megan Rapinoe

purple hair ideas megan rapinoe

 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The soccer star is no stranger to fun-colored strands, as she often tethers between shades of pink and purple. Here, she's seen sporting a bright purple pixie at the 2021 Met Gala.

Related Articles
im a beauty editors who's tested over 500 products this year and these are the tk standouts
I’m a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Hundreds of Products This Year, and These Are the 25 Best
Zendaya
Zendaya Just Debuted a New Bob in This Season's Hottest Hair Color
Best Skincare Products with Caffeine tout
The 10 Best Skincare Products with Caffeine That Will Wake Up Your Complexion
TikTok Holiday Outfit Ideas
We Asked 7 Fashion TikTokers For Their Best Holiday Outfit Ideas
Hair Tinsel Is The Most Playful Way To Dress Up Your Hair This Holiday
Hair Tinsel Is the Most Playful Beauty Trend for the Holidays
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Dyed Her Hair Honey Blonde
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Debuted a New Set of Wispy Bangs on Instagram
Rhyme & Reason Shampoo
This Volumizing Shampoo Makes My Baby-Fine Hair Look Fuller
Sarah Jessica Parker Fendi Fashion Show NYFW
Sarah Jessica Parker Modeled All Her Fendi Baguettes at Once
Hailey Bieber hair rollers novelty t-shirt
Hailey Bieber's Glam Routine Includes Gigantic Hair Rollers and Novelty T-Shirts
Celeb Stylist
The 8 Most Memorable Celebrity Outfits of 2022, According to Stylists
This Viral Hair Tool Preserves Blowouts for Up to a Week, and Claims to âChange Your Lifeâ
I Tried the Blowout-Preserving Hair Tool That Sold Out Five Times After Exploding on TikTok
Vanessa Hudgens Hard Rock Hotel opening NYC
Vanessa Hudgens Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair and Bleached Eyebrows
Babylights vs. Highlights â What's the Difference?
Babylights vs. Highlights — What’s the Difference?
Nail Polish for Capricorn Season
The One Nail Polish Color Each Sign Should Wear for Capricorn Season
How to Tell If Your Skin Is Actually Dry or Just Dehydrated
How to Use a Hair Diffuser the Right Way