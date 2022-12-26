When most people think about switching up their hair color, more often than not, people associate dyeing their hair with switching it from one natural-looking look to another. But for those who step outside the norm and dare to dip their toes into the waters of unnatural, playful colors, the possibilities are endless. Why settle for copper hair (though we do love that trend) when there's a rainbow to choose from?

Of those colors, purple is one of the most fun and versatile. There's a shade that compliments every skin tone /eye color combo, and it's a bold shade that'll never go out of style. So, if you're feeling emboldened to try something new, keep scrolling to find several of our favorite purple hair ideas. From Keke Palmer's buzzcut to Kelly Osbourne's multidimensional strands, there's a look for everyone.