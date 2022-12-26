Beauty Hair Hair Color Celebrity Purple Hair Color Looks to Inspire Your Next Trip to the Salon From Megan Rapinoe's bright purple pixie to Katy Perry's tousled pastel bob. By Staff Author Published on December 26, 2022 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images/ InStyle When most people think about switching up their hair color, more often than not, people associate dyeing their hair with switching it from one natural-looking look to another. But for those who step outside the norm and dare to dip their toes into the waters of unnatural, playful colors, the possibilities are endless. Why settle for copper hair (though we do love that trend) when there's a rainbow to choose from? Of those colors, purple is one of the most fun and versatile. There's a shade that compliments every skin tone /eye color combo, and it's a bold shade that'll never go out of style. So, if you're feeling emboldened to try something new, keep scrolling to find several of our favorite purple hair ideas. From Keke Palmer's buzzcut to Kelly Osbourne's multidimensional strands, there's a look for everyone. 9 Celebrity Pink Hair Ideas to Inspire Your Next Look 01 of 10 Regina King Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO Regina King wore her hair in long, dark purple braids to attend a 2019 HBO event in 2019. 02 of 10 Kylie Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The youngest Jenner knows how to commit to a theme, as evidenced at the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. Not only did she wear a full purple outfit, but she wore a wig to match. 03 of 10 Keke Palmer George Pimentel/Getty Images We love a fun-colored buzz cut, so it's no surprise we're big fans of Keke Palmer's lilac hue. She matched her hair to her lips, for a double whammy. 04 of 10 Katy Perry Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Katy Perry has sported her fair share of hair colors. From blue to platinum and black to this "My Little Pony" purple. We love how the shade looks when styled into this tousled bob and sharp cat-eye. 05 of 10 Kelly Osbourne Kelly Osbourne has long worn her hair purple, taking breaks to go back to blonde and dabble into other unnatural shades, such as pink. We love this multidimensional iteration — with different shades of purple popping through, from lilac to bright purple and greyish hues. It's perfect for styling in long, loose waves, too. 06 of 10 Lana Condor Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic We love Lana Condor's peek-a-boo purple streaks she donned to the 2019 premiere of "Alita: Battle Angel." It's edgy, unexpected, and fun. 07 of 10 Megan Thee Stallion Always one to take things to the next level and embody "hot girl shit," Megan Thee Stallion not only sported purple hair, but she donned rainbow hair on top of that. The result: bold, beautiful, and creative. 08 of 10 Lupita Nyong'o Kevin Mazur/WireImage Lupita Nyong'o played up her lavender eyeshadow at the 2014 Met Gala by dyeing her curls a deep purple shade. 09 of 10 Justine Skye Michael Loccisano/WireImage The model is no stranger to purple hair, having worn it in different variations of this versatile shade for years. We love how she styled it here, in a sweet lob with a center part — so on-trend. 10 of 10 Megan Rapinoe Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images The soccer star is no stranger to fun-colored strands, as she often tethers between shades of pink and purple. Here, she's seen sporting a bright purple pixie at the 2021 Met Gala.