This Best-Selling Device Helped Plump My Fine Lines and Even Out My Skin Tone — and It's on Sale for $40

Every year, I beat winter to the punch before its cold temperatures have a chance to wreak havoc on my skin. My secret weapon? A facial steamer. While they’re traditionally used for opening up pores for blackhead extraction, facial steamers actually have a long list of other skincare benefits. From providing extra hydration to reducing acne-causing bacteria to promoting collagen production, a facial steamer can take your skincare routine to the next level. My favorite steamer is Amazon’s best-selling option from Pure Daily — and it's on sale for $40 right now.



It’s easy to see why Pure Daily’s face steamer is a best-seller. This facial steamer (which also doubles as a humidifier) has one specific superpower: It generates nano-ionic steam, which the brand says is “up to 10 times more effective in penetrating skin.” It can work for up to 30 minutes thanks to its 200 milliliter water tank and features an auto shutoff sensor that powers down the steamer when water runs out. It also has an extra chamber to warm towels, great for relaxation or easy makeup removal.

Amazon

Shop now: $38 with coupon (Originally $65); amazon.com

The countless benefits of face steaming prove it’s worth adding to your routine. Let’s start with hydration. ICYMI, there is a difference between dry skin and dehydrated skin; while dry skin lacks oil and sebum, dehydrated skin means your skin lacks water. Adding this facial steamer to my skincare routine has made my overall complexion consistently smooth. My skin tone has evened out, making it a smooth canvas for makeup. It has also given me the confidence to leave my skin au naturel as it no longer appears dull and now sports a healthy glow. And thanks to my new and improved soft and plump skin tone, the fine lines I have around my eyes have noticeably softened.

My acne-prone skin has also made a 180 since adding facial steaming to my skincare routine. Facial steaming helps to unclog your pores by loosening dirt, oils, and bacteria that is trapped in your skin. Plus, since facial steaming makes skin more permeable, my skincare products can do their job better. "By hydrating the skin, facial steaming also helps increase penetration of active ingredients applied topically immediately after steaming, Dr. Hadley King, a NYC-based board-certified dermatologist previously told InStyle. “Active ingredients, like retinol or vitamin C, can penetrate better and become more effective."

Overall, Pure Daily’s facial steamer has been a lifesaver for my skin. By using it twice a week for less than 10 minutes, my once dull, acne-prone skin is now plump, hydrated, and acne-free. The results are literally written all over my face. My only regret is not adding this facial steamer to my skincare routine sooner, so grab yours while it’s on sale for under $40 at Amazon.

