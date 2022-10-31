These Colorful Bracelets Have Over 470,700 Customer Reviews and a Big Social Media Presence — Why the Hype?

Shoppers are raving about these bracelets.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Published on October 31, 2022 @ 12:00AM

Pura Vida Bracelet Hype
Photo:

Instagram @puravida/ InStyle

Pura Vida bracelets are taking social media by storm. With over 500,000 followers on TikTok and 2.1 million on Instagram, this brand clearly caught our attention, too. But why the hype? Is it the dreamy and colorful wall of bracelets displayed on Instagram? The simple designs with meaningful support to charities? Or maybe, it’s the overall vibe of Pura Vida, which is Spanish for “pure life.” 

Solid Original

Shop now: $7; puravidabracelets.com

Pura Vida bracelets start at $7, including the Solid Original, which comes in over 20 colors — so shoppers can mix and match as much as they desire. This style has over 8,200 positive reviews on the brand’s website, with shoppers sharing that they were overjoyed to find their favorite color among these bracelets. One happy customer said that this original bracelet is a “classic must-have,” which was just one of the thousands of reviews that love the quality and vibrant colors of this style. 

Pet Rescue Bracelet

Puravida

Shop now: $7; puravidabracelets.com

Not only does the brand want customers to feel good about their new accessory, but also about giving back to the community. The company says they’ve raised over $4 million, which is donated to over 200 charities worldwide.  For instance, Pura Vida’s TikTok video about a bracelet collection created to raise funds for pet rescue generated over 600,000 views to date. Shoppers love this collection, especially the Paw Print Charm Bracelet, for its “perfect combination” of raising awareness for charity and its dainty design. 

The Rode Gold Rush

Shop now: $45; puravidabracelets.com

The whole Pura Vida lifestyle has amassed a growing community on social media. The brand’s hashtag, #puravidabracelets has over 127 million views on TikTok, with people sharing the different ways they style their stacks and how these bracelets are a part of their daily lives. We’ve seen the customer-loved, handmade Solid Braided style mixed with the Solid Original in several videos, while thousands of shoppers love their mixed metals, like this Rose Gold Rush Pack that one buyer said is “pretty for nights outs and parties.”

With the brand’s big social media presence and thousands of positive reviews on its website, Pura Vida bracelets are undoubtedly loved by shoppers. From the essential Solid Original to mixed metals in the Rose Gold Rush Pack by Aspen Ovard, this brand gives customers the ability to mix, match, and stack styles while giving back to charities and artisan communities.

Shop all of Pura Vida’s bracelets in various colors and designs — and know that you’re doing it for a good cause. 

