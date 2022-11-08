This Rihanna-Approved Jewelry Brand Released Its Annual Advent Calendar — but It’s Selling Out Fast

We love a gift that is as fun to open as it is to use, and a fashionable advent calendar is the best of both worlds. Whether you’re shopping for a stylish friend or want to give yourself a little daily surprise to look forward to (and who wouldn’t), Pura Vida’s 2022 Advent Calendar is here with little boxes of joy — but it won’t be around for long.

Seen on celebs like Rihanna and Charli D’Amelio, this philanthropic brand is known for their signature rope bracelets and other accessories, many of which give back to a variety of charities. They recently launched two advent calendars for the 2022 holiday season — but the 24-day calendar is already sold out. The good news is that the 12-day option is still available, offering many exclusive, surprise accessories that may include bracelets, earrings, and rings, in a celestial-themed, “Written in the Stars” box.

Pura Vida is keeping the details of each day’s surprises under wraps, but their Instagram teases bracelets, stickers, necklaces, and other jewelry items. The 12-day advent calendar retails for $98 and includes $101 worth of carefully curated products in a variety of styles and colors. Open the box to “Reveal Your Destiny” and find 12 pockets of different shapes and sizes that hold each surprise. Pura Vida rope bracelets, which will make at least one appearance in the box, are handcrafted by artisans around the world, and include a slip-knot style to easily adjust to any wrist size. They’re also waterproof for extra durability.

Pura Vida

Shop now: $98; puravidabracelets.com

Want to add a little something extra to your gift? For the first time, Pura Vida is selling a limited edition, seasonal bracelets holiday ornament, which contains five of their best-selling, multi-colored signature bracelets enclosed in a pink bauble ornament to hang on your tree. Colors range from light pinks to dark blues.

One shopper shared that Pura Vida’s bracelets are “lightweight, fun, and a nice land-to-water accessory,” while another says the bracelets “go great with everything.” Last year’s box came with several different rope bracelet styles, which can be stacked and worn together once the surprises have all been revealed. As for the rest of the mini gifts? You’ll have to buy the box for the big reveal.

Be sure to snag your Pura Vida Advent Calendar ASAP, because the limited edition box won’t be restocked until the next holiday season.

