My Apartment Smells Exactly Like an Anthropologie Store Thanks to This Smart Fragrance Diffuser

I have Capri Blue’s Volcano scent on command.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Pura Anthropologie scent
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

If you’ve stepped into an Anthropologie store recently, you’ll likely recall its heavenly ambiance: sweet yet fresh, mingling with notes of tropical fruit and sugared citrus. The fan-favorite fragrance is Capri Blue’s Volcano, according to the brand, which typically burns in candle form. Though I’ve yet to procure it, I did, however, snag a spiffy, flameless alternative — the Pura Scent Diffuser — which has been pumping Antropolgie’s signature scent throughout my abode for the past few months.

CB Pura Smart Home Diffuser Kit Volcano

Capri Blue

Shop now: $84; amazon.com 

The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser is an Airwick-adjacent device — albeit with a few more bells and whistles. For one, Pura’s scent capsules are from lauded fragrance brands — Nest, Homesick, and, of course, Capri Blue, among others, which have packaged their juice into Pura-compatible, snap-n-go capsules. Once you’ve chosen your desired scent (in my case, Volcano), simply click it into one of the diffuser’s two caverns. (Each slot can accommodate a different fragrance capsule — an ideal feature for people who prefer alternating their scent du jour.)

The Pura diffuser is a smart device, corresponding with an intuitive app. The app allows for toggling your scent’s intensity, in addition to its runtime. (Each capsule lasts approximately two weeks, assuming you’re running your Pura eight hours per day.) There’s even a savvy scheduling feature, which programs your scent to emit on specific day(s) and time(s). In an effort to preserve my precious Capri Blue (which, incidentally, is sold out on Pura’s website), I’ve set my device to power on  when I’m physically in my apartment — a feature made possible by location tracking — and switch off when I leave. An aesthetic feature of note: The Pura features a built-in light that emits a cozy glow in any color of your liking, making it a pretty and practical nightlight to boot.

Inclined to scent your home like an Anthropologie store? Shop the Pura scent diffuser to do so with the touch of a button. 

Capri BLUE Pura Fragrance Refill Volcano

Container Store

Shop now: $36; nordstrom.com

Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser

Pura

Shop now: $44; anthropologie.com

Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser

Pura

Shop now: $45; pura.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Was Never an Eye Cream Person but Now I Swear By This Just-Launched Product for Brighter Under Eyes
I’d Written Off Eye Creams Until I Tried This Formula That Shoppers Call “Actual Magic”
Jennifer Garner, Jenni Kayne
Jennifer Garner's Transitional Closet Staple Is Unsurprisingly From Her Go-To Fashion Brand
I've Been Doing My Brows at Home for 3 Years Thanks to This Foolproof Device That's Now Just $14
I've Been Doing My Brows at Home for 3 Years Thanks to the $18 Foolproof Device Halle Berry Also Uses
Related Articles
Grab This âWarm and Comfortableâ Amazon Sweatshirt While It's on Sale for $11
Grab This “Warm and Comfortable” Amazon Sweatshirt While It's on Sale for $11
Meredith Duxbury Mom Foundation
Meredith Duxbury Did Her Mom’s Makeup With a “Mature Skin” Foundation From a Brand Supermodels Use
Amazon bodysuits roundup
These Newly Released, Flattering Bodysuits Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $32
This Miranda Kerr-Used Face Moisturizer Is the Secret to Katy Perryâs Glowing Skin
Katy Perry Calls This Moisturizer From Miranda Kerr’s Skincare Line Her “All-Time Favorite"
TNS Skinmedica Sale amazon
I’ve Been Waiting for This Skin-Firming, Line-Reducing Serum to Go on Sale — and It Finally Is
Love, Indus CPC - I Pair These Lightweight Yet Deeply Hydrating, Luminous Serums to Give My Skin a Perfect Dose of Dewiness
I Pair These Lightweight Yet Deeply Hydrating Serums to Give My Skin a Perfect Dose of Dewiness
Kitsch Heatless Curls Review
This Heatless Styling Tool Gives My Hair Salon-Level Curls That Rival the Results of My Dyson Airwrap
Elemis rose cream amazon sale
Kate Hudson and Catherine Zeta-Jones Use This Anti-Aging Moisturizer, and Its New Formula Is Nearly $40 Off
Shoppers Are Raving About These Best-Selling "Buttery Soft Leggings" That Start at Just $11
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Buttery Soft” — and They’re on Sale for Just $9
Long Hair
Deal Alert: Shoppers Declare This 42%-Off Shampoo Set the "Absolute Best” for Hair Growth
Growth and Curl-Defining Blueberry Reparative Conditioner
This Growth-Promoting Leave-In Conditioner Creates Fuller and Longer Curls in Just 2 Months
Amazon beauty under $10 valentine's day
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Customer-Loved Beauty Gifts for Valentine’s Day — All $10 or Less
Kristin Chenoweth Uses this Celebrity-Formulated Oil to "Put Moisture back in [her] Lips"
Kristin Chenoweth’s Go-To Lip Moisture Products Are in Stock — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
French Pharmacy Primer Review
There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”
Amazon Leggings
I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them