Amazon Shoppers Noticed a “Dramatic Difference” in Their Hair’s Thickness Thanks to This On-Sale Scalp Serum

Kaelin Dodge
Published on February 9, 2023 @ 12:00AM

Hair thinning isn’t a new problem — studies indicate that more than half of women can expect to experience it — but since Covid, it’s only been exacerbated. People who never before had an issue with hair loss are now experiencing that mid-shower moment of horror when it feels like there’s more hair circling in the drain than on your head. But like I said: It’s more common than you think. While you might be new to it, there’s a whole market of hair loss treatments designed to bring volume and thickness back to your head — and one shoppers love is currently on sale at Amazon.

PURA D'OR Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer (4oz)

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Pura D’Or’s Scalp Serum is designed to energize hair starting at the root, formulated with science-backed ingredients that both nourish and strengthen hair. In it, you’ll find reparative niacin, which “supercharges all of the other…active [ingredients] in every formula it's in,” Francine Krenicki, the VP of product development and regulatory at StriVectin, once shared with InStyle. It also contains nourishing argan oil as well as biotin, but is sulfate-free — a major plus for those with color-treated hair. 

IMO, the most important thing (sorry science) is that shoppers are seeing real results. “Within a week, I noticed a dramatic difference in the amount of hair that fell out during the shower and when I brushed my hair,” wrote one who noted that after a month, they’re still “happy with the results.” Another called their hair, “healthier, stronger, and thicker,” while one more shopper said that after just three weeks, they noticed their edges coming back, adding, “My hairline is filling in and the hair is getting longer and thicker after a couple months of [daily] use.”

But for some shoppers, their goal from the purchase wasn’t entirely about hair growth, but instead, its scalp-soothing properties. “I have had a lot of scalp issues over the past three years, and I have tried a ‘gazillion’ products and remedies. This serum soothed my inflamed scalp and promoted new hair growth within two weeks, totally surpassing my expectations,” wrote one shopper, adding, “I couldn’t be more pleased!”

For a thickening boost, grab this hair strengthening and root-energizing serum while it’s on sale at Amazon for just $19.

