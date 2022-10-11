Shoppers Losing “Gobs” of Hair Turn to This Thickening Shampoo, and Now It’s on Sale

Over 12,000 people love the best-seller.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape.

Published on October 11, 2022

Well, friends, I’m disappointed to share that the plague got me. As someone who just got COVID-19 for the first time, I’m pretty stressed about what after-effects might be coming my way, between the potential for long COVID, chest pain, microclots, chronic fatigue syndrome, and hair shedding. It’s a waiting game I’m trying to mitigate with healthy habits — and hair products that take a proactive approach. 

The silver lining: One such Anti-Thinning Biotin shampoo and conditioner from Pura D’Or is on sale for $24 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and there are rarely better times to nab the ordinarily $30 duo. The pair holds rank across several of Amazon’s personal care products charts, earning top spots as the site’s best-selling scalp treatment, hair tonic, and hair regrowth conditioner

That’s impressive, considering it’s up against thousands of competitors. Featuring nettle extract, saw palmetto, the traditional Chinese medicinal herb he shou wu, tea tree, niacin, and rosemary, argan and black cumin seed oil, 11 growth-promising ingredients are in the formula’s mix. And something is clearly working because the set has earned over 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and more than 1,000 top-notch reviews.

PURA D'OR Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning (16oz x 2) Shampoo & Conditioner Set
Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Per users, the combination decreases the “gobs of hair” they lose in the shower. Fans credit it with keeping their strands thick and shiny, and making their hair “return like gangbusters” — even for people who once had bare spots amidst their grays. It gets to work on “lifeless, super-fine, thin, and frail” hair within a day, another person said, and per one more, they’re “thrilled” with their newfound growth.     

Combing through the myriad reviews for the Pura d’Or shampoo and conditioner, the most common complaint isn’t that it doesn’t work, but rather that it’s expensive — which hurts when customers say their hair has “never felt this good.” All the more reason to take advantage of this sale; if you’d like to take advantage of these Black Friday-level discounts, get the brand’s Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner for $24 during Amazon’s Early Access Sale. 

