TikTokers Are Calling This New $44 Maxi Dress One of Their “Favorite Purchases on Amazon Ever”

No wonder it’s a number-one new release.

Published on January 10, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

On the fashion side of TikTok, creators are constantly sourcing Amazon products that match the quality and style of more expensive items. Whether you’re looking for a pair of flattering leggings or a comfortable-yet-sexy going out top, scrolling through TikTok is your best bet for finding what you need to stay on trend. Recently, many users have raved about this bodycon maxi dress, which resembles a Skims lounge dress — but for half the price. 

The ribbed, long-sleeve dress launched on Amazon a few months ago, and it’s still holding the number-one new release spot in the “Women’s Dresses” category. Available in eight colors, the maxi is made from a blend of rayon and spandex and comes in sizes small through XXL. It features a square neckline and a body-hugging silhouette with a hemline that hits right around the ankles. 

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

In a TikTok video posted a couple of weeks ago, user @genevagee__ tried on the dress in multiple colors. They called it one of their “favorite purchases on Amazon ever,” adding that it’s made from the “same exact material as the Skims one.” The user also said the dress is “sexy yet super comfortable,” which is a win-win in our book. 

Another TikTok creator, @kellykwan0, posted a video demonstrating different ways to wear the viral maxi dress. They confirmed the dress “fits so nicely” and showed how you can wear it reversed for a “high neck and a low back.” That means you essentially get two dresses in one for just $44. 

Unsurprisingly, Amazon shoppers are also raving about this affordable dress in the reviews section. One reviewer called it the “most flattering dress [they’ve] ever purchased,” since it “hugs every curve and is incredibly comfortable [and] soft.” Plus, a second shopper confirmed you can wear it with “heels, sneakers, or Uggs.” We love a versatile dress moment. 

Before TikTok sells out this popular ribbed maxi dress, grab it in a color or two for $44 at Amazon. 

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

