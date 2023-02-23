I Tried the Buttery Soft $31 Amazon Bodysuit That's Been Deemed a "Cheaper Alternative" to Skim

I have a confession to make: I follow a handful of Instagram influencers, and sometimes I get, well, influenced to pony up my credit card. A friend of mine calls these spontaneous clicks “Insta-buys” — unfortunately, some of them end up getting sent right back to Amazon (or wherever they came from). However, others end up as staples in my closet. One of the most recent discoveries? The Pumiey Long-Sleeved Bodysuit, a “cheaper alternative” to Skims, according to shoppers and some of the social media mavens who are just as obsessed with it as me.

I first came across the minimalist bodysuits courtesy of Jen Adams, who goes by the Instagram handle @interiordesignerella. I would describe her overall aesthetic as “clean girl” or “vanilla girl” as most of her feed consists of chic, neutral looks, and lots of Skims-inspired Amazon finds, including waist-snatching bodysuits. A few weeks ago I first noticed the sleeved suit on her feed and immediately ordered it in multiple colors — and I haven’t stopped wearing it since.

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

She described the $31 thong-style suit as “buttery soft,” which is a major understatement: It literally melts into your skin and makes you forget you are wearing anything at all. Available in 12 scrumptious colors, including classic neutrals, the double-lined bodysuit is made with the brand’s signature sculpting, stretchy fabric, and it’s quite possibly the most comfortable bodysuit I own. As for its ability to flatter the figure? “When I tell you that I found the most snatching bodysuit that you have ever put on your body in your entire life, I’m really not kidding,” said TikTok user @maddiejosephinee, who wore the bodysuit braless (she’s a C cup size) in a video viewed nearly 70,000 times. “It’s literally like shapewear,” she continued.

I agree with all of those sentiments. I am generally a little hesitant to wear a tight top, but this bodysuit manages to smooth my midsection like no other. I wear mine with everything from sweatpants to silk skirts, and the style has even become a core piece of my work-from-home attire. The Pumiey bodysuit also comes in a few other styles, including a scoopneck, mock turtleneck, and sleeveless version, all made out of the same, cloud-like fabric (and, yes, they’re all in my cart). At less than half the cost of the Skims version, you can’t go wrong; I have washed mine a few times (I hang them to dry) and they still look great.

My advice? Order the Pumiey Long-Sleeved Bodysuit now before it goes out of stock — and thank me later.

