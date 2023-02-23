I Tried the Buttery Soft $31 Amazon Bodysuit That's Been Deemed a "Cheaper Alternative" to Skim

Influencers and shoppers are just as obsessed.

By
Leah Groth
Leah Groth
Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Skims Bodysuit Dupe
Photo:

Getty Images

I have a confession to make: I follow a handful of Instagram influencers, and sometimes I get, well, influenced to pony up my credit card. A friend of mine calls these spontaneous clicks “Insta-buys” — unfortunately, some of them end up getting sent right back to Amazon (or wherever they came from). However, others end up as staples in my closet. One of the most recent discoveries? The Pumiey Long-Sleeved Bodysuit, a “cheaper alternative” to Skims, according to shoppers and some of the social media mavens who are just as obsessed with it as me. 

I first came across the minimalist bodysuits courtesy of Jen Adams, who goes by the Instagram handle @interiordesignerella. I would describe her overall aesthetic as “clean girl” or “vanilla girl” as most of her feed consists of chic, neutral looks, and lots of Skims-inspired Amazon finds, including waist-snatching bodysuits. A few weeks ago I first noticed the sleeved suit on her feed and immediately ordered it in multiple colors — and I haven’t stopped wearing it since. 

PUMIEY Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Second-skin Feel Tops Smoke Cloud Collection

Amazon

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

She described the $31 thong-style suit as “buttery soft,” which is a major understatement: It literally melts into your skin and makes you forget you are wearing anything at all. Available in 12 scrumptious colors, including classic neutrals, the double-lined bodysuit is made with the brand’s signature sculpting, stretchy fabric, and it’s quite possibly the most comfortable bodysuit I own. As for its ability to flatter the figure? “When I tell you that I found the most snatching bodysuit that you have ever put on your body in your entire life, I’m really not kidding,” said TikTok user @maddiejosephinee, who wore the bodysuit braless (she’s a C cup size) in a video viewed nearly 70,000 times. “It’s literally like shapewear,” she continued.

PUMIEY Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Second-skin Feel Tops Smoke Cloud Collection

Amazon

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

I agree with all of those sentiments. I am generally a little hesitant to wear a tight top, but this bodysuit manages to smooth my midsection like no other. I wear mine with everything from sweatpants to silk skirts, and the style has even become a core piece of my work-from-home attire. The Pumiey bodysuit also comes in a few other styles, including a scoopneck, mock turtleneck, and sleeveless version, all made out of the same, cloud-like fabric (and, yes, they’re all in my cart). At less than half the cost of the Skims version, you can’t go wrong; I have washed mine a few times (I hang them to dry) and they still look great. 

My advice? Order the Pumiey Long-Sleeved Bodysuit now before it goes out of stock — and thank me later. 

PUMIEY Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Second-skin Feel Tops Smoke Cloud Collection

Amazon

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Moisturizer "The Best" for Firming Skin And Smoothing Wrinkles
Amazon Shoppers Noticed Firmer Skin and “Less Wrinkles” After a Month of Using This $15 Cream
Nordstrom Jeans Sale
One Detail on These Comfy, High-Waisted Jeans Makes All of My Outfits Look More Elevated
Ashton Kutcher Cariumas
Ashton Kutcher Can’t Stop Wearing the Internet-Famous Sneakers My Mom and I Swear By
Related Articles
Amazon bodysuits roundup
These Newly Released, Flattering Bodysuits Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $32
Viral Lululemon Clothes Still in Stock
This Waist-Defining Jacket Worn by Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian Is Going Viral — and It’s Still in Stock
Amazon Shoppers Call These Reebok Sneakers Their 'All-Time Favorite,' and They're 40% Off
These Comfy Sneakers From a Brand Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Wear Are Now 31% Off at Amazon
Best-selling Amazon Satina Leggings Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Ridiculously Soft,” and They’re on Sale for $12
Hailey Bieber Lives in This Pastry-Inspired Earring
Hailey Bieber’s Been Living in These Pastry-Inspired Earrings That Are a Fun Take on French Girl Style
Beyonce and Lizzo at the Grammys
From Beyoncé to Lizzo, Silver Fashion Dominated at the Grammys — and You Can Shop the Trend Starting at $17
Quince Shapewear Review
This Under-the-Radar $30 Sculpting Bodysuit Is So Good, I'm Never Buying Name Brand Again
Iâm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 8 Things In My Cart Right Now
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 8 Things I Can't Resist Buying This Month
Shoppers Are Raving About These Best-Selling "Buttery Soft Leggings" That Start at Just $11
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Buttery Soft” — and They’re on Sale for Just $9
Skims Products
Shop our Favorite 13 Skims Products Before They Sell Out
Grab This âWarm and Comfortableâ Amazon Sweatshirt While It's on Sale for $11
Grab This “Warm and Comfortable” Amazon Sweatshirt While It's on Sale for $11
Amazon Leggings
I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
Lululemon Bodysuit Review
I Tried the Lululemon Align Bodysuit, and It's Just as Buttery Soft as the Famous Leggings
TikTok Going Out Shirt
TikTok Is Still Buzzing About This Flattering Going Out Top That's Just $10
Best Loungewear Brands of 2022
These Are The 11 Best Loungewear Brands You Should Be Shopping in 2023