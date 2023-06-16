Shoppers Are Going Braless in This “Insanely Soft” Bodysuit That's a No. 1 New Release on Amazon

Most of us have done the basic white tee tucked into our jeans look only to find it crumples, bunches, and comes undone with even the smallest movements. The styling meant to look effortlessly chic can quickly become sloppy. Which is where bodysuits come in which provide a smooth, seamless finish you don’t have to retuck everytime you raise your arm.

Bodysuits are a wardrobe staple for anyone who wants a sleek look with minimal effort, with celebrities including Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez often rocking the styling hack that can instantly elevate a pair of jeans or sweats as well as compliment your favorite work trousers. And at Amazon, there’s a newly launched t-shirt one-piece that’s seriously impressing shoppers.

Pumiey’s t-shirt bodysuit is the number one new release in bodysuits and top third new release among all clothing. The slim-fitting basic fastens at the crotch with a snap closure — a personal must anyone who's ever had to strip naked to use the bathroom will understand — and is available in 14 colors. And thanks to the double lining, Pumeiy’s bodysuit ensures that even the lightest shades aren’t see-through.

Many shoppers credit their love to that second layer, which one shopper says allows them to “get away with [not] wearing a bra underneath,” adding that, despite being the lightest shade, the white bodysuit offers full coverage. Another customer agreed, writing that after putting the white one to the test, they found it was “opaque enough to be worn braless for a night out.”

In addition to the full coverage offered by the double lining, others are “obsessed” with the feel, with one person calling the fabric “buttery soft and breathable.” “It’s insanely soft,” wrote another shopper who notes that everytime they wear the bodysuit they get “so many compliments.” One other described it as a “literal cloud” while a last shopper raved that the “very flattering” bodysuit is “extremely soft.”

For an everyday basic you can wear sans-bra, grab Pumeiy’s shopper-loved bodysuit from Amazon for $26.