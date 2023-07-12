I’m Replacing My Favorite Comfy Sneakers From Rihanna and Selena Gomez’s Go-To Brand While They’re on Sale

They’re Amazon’s number one best-selling sneaker for a reason.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
Published on July 12, 2023 @ 05:00PM

White Sneakers
Photo:

Getty Images

With so many major Prime Day sneaker deals on Amazon right now, I've been forced to take a long, hard look at my go-to pair. My Puma Carina Sneakers have gotten so battered over the last few years, And although my sneakerhead boyfriend has tried to revive them with a deep clean, I am pretty sure they’re ready for retirement. Given that Rihanna and Selena Gomez have been spotted wearing the brand on several occasions, I’ve put off parting with the well-loved and -worn sneaker — not to mention, they’re super comfortable and great for everyday wear.

Selena and Rihanna both  styled theirs with all-white lounge sets (though Rihanna accessorized with a drink in hand, as Rihanna does). The Umbrella singer also wore another pair of Pumas ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards with a metallic bucket hat and football jersey. So, to keep dressing like the duo, I'm going to have to replace my worn-out sneakers — and what better time to swap for a fresh pair than on Amazon Prime Day while prices are up to 30 percent off.

The Carina is Amazon’s number one best-selling fashion sneaker, available in 16 color variations and sizes 5.5 through 11. The shoe has a white leather shell and non-slip rubber platform with great traction, while on the inside, it features a cushiony sole that forms to your feet over time for maximum comfort.

Puma Carina Sneakers

Amazon PUMA Womenâs Carina Sneaker

Amazon

I have worn these sneakers through four years of college, six months of navigating cobblestone streets in Europe, countless extensive cardio workouts, and now, daily treks across NYC. Besides a bit of discoloration and lots of wear on the leather, the shoes have held up well. The outer rubber sole is still intact and has great traction, and the insole, now fully broken-in, offers the perfect amount of support and bounce while walking. They’re also super versatile when it comes to styling. Taking notes from Rihanna and Selena, I have dressed them down with jeans and a T-shirt, and for dressier outings, with dresses and skirts. 

Rihanna, Selena, and I aren't the only ones getting lots of use out of our Pumas; the Carina sneakers currently have over 16,900 five-star ratings with raving reviews to match. One shopper who spends their day "standing for 9 to12 hours straight" as a hostess said the "easy to clean" shoes are "so comfortable"  given that the "toe box isn't constricting." Another shopper recommended these sneakers for the summer, considering they can "wear [them] with everything."

Shop more sneakers on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Puma Eternity Nitro

Amazon Prime Day PUMA Eternity Nitro

Amazon

Puma Cali Sneaker

Amazon Prime Day PUMA Cali Sneaker

Amazon

