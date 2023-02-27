I've Tested Dozens of Sneakers, and Amazon's No. 1 Best-Seller Is the Comfiest on the Market

They come from a Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon-worn brand.

Ruby McAuliffe
Published on February 27, 2023

I’m a fashion editor, so I test dozens of clothing pieces at once; just open up my ever-expanding closet for proof. Not every brand makes the cut, but when I find a jaw-dropping style, I have to tell the world about it. Puma’s Carina Sneaker falls into the latter category; it’s one of the comfiest shoes I’ve ever tried.    

Sitting at the top of Amazon’s best-sellers chart and having racked up over 18,000 perfect ratings, the Carina Sneaker is a force to be reckoned with. The shoe offers a white leather body while sporting a chunky rubber sole — and best of all, it’s up to 57 percent off.

PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $70); amazon.com

I’ve owned my Puma kicks for five years, and they’re still one of the comfiest shoes I’ve ever walked in. The cloud-like sole offers support, while the leather toe is just soft enough for flexibility and comfort. The build has also stood the test of time; even after walking the busy streets of NYC, taking the shoes across the country, and pushing them to their limits, the Puma Carina Sneakers have stayed intact without any tears or rips. Not to mention, the white leather seamlessly wipes clean, allowing for a polished shoe time after time. 

I’m not the only one who has heart eyes for Puma’s Carina shoes. One Amazon shopper called the style “exceptionally comfortable for someone who stands or walks all day at work” and “cute as heck.” Another is “confident” they could “wear [the shoes] for hours with no discomfort.”  

Styling the Carina kick is also beyond easy. “[They] go with everything,” said a shopper. “I wear them with dresses, jeans, joggers, shorts, you name it.” You can also look to the stars for style inspiration: Dua Lipa has paired the brand with a tracksuit, Reese Witherspoon opted for a matching sweats set, and Hailey Bieber went with a black trench coat.  

Put Puma’s Carina Sneaker to the test and see exactly what I’m raving about. With its ultimate comfort, simple styling capabilities, and up to 57 percent discount, there’s never been a better time to try out the shoe.        

