Published on October 18, 2022

This Celebrity-Favorite, Cold-Weather Trend Is Back, and You Can Get it on Amazon Starting at $26
I remember my first puffer vest: bright yellow, from Old Navy, purchased to wear to a fall bonfire. I also recall thinking, “Where’s the other half of the jacket?” The appeal of the puffer vest — outside of looking cute — didn’t click until it was on top of a sweater, locking in warmth without causing me to overheat. A mainstay of fall apparel, the puffer vest therefore bridges the gap between warm summer weather and brisk winter temperatures. Fellow fans of the puffer vest include Rihanna, Jennifer Garner, Dua Lipa, and, most recently, Dakota Fanning, who layered hers over athleisure as temperatures sank in Los Angeles.

While this fall-ready style is available practically everywhere — I, personally, have been loving this one from For Love & Lemons — few options are as affordable and highly rated as the ones on Amazon. So, whether you’re looking to try out the celebrity-loved trend or just in need of a warm outer layer, we found eight puffer vests for $50 and under that are currently available at the retailer. Shop them today.

If you’re looking to keep it classic, you can’t go wrong with either the lightweight or midweight puffers from Amazon Essentials. Though both are water-resistant and durable, the lightweight is ideal for more mild days, while the midweight offers extra warmth. But both have thousands of five-star ratings, with one happy customer writing about the lightweight, “If you don't want to splurge on a super expensive vest from either Columbia or North Face, then this is for you. I loved the quality of the vest so much that I also got it in [another] color,” adding that, “these vests are made to be durable,” having hers for over “a year now.” Plus, the lightweight vest packs up neatly into a small drawstring bag, making it a must-have for fall travel.

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

Amazon

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

And you won’t want to miss the customer-loved Fuinloth and Longking puffers, both of which are currently on sale. The two feature zip pockets and a cinched-waist in the back, giving a little more figure to the otherwise puffy design. The Fuinloth quilted puffer vest, which has over 15,800 five-star reviews, is available in 19 colors, while Longking’s offers 18, giving you plenty of options — at this sale price, why not get a few to go with different outfits? 

Fuinloth Women's Quilted Vest
Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $36); amazon.com

If you’re wanting something a little more modern, Keomud has a cropped puffer vest that customers say is an attention-grabber. “[This vest is] very warm and durable…[and] I received so many compliments,” wrote one customer, while another said they “got a ton of compliments. [I] highly recommend!” And for something with high, luxurious shine, try Ailoqing’s faux leather vest that’s available in six colors.

Keomud Crop Puffer Vest

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

Bundle up this fall with the celebrity-loved outer layer, starting at just $28 on Amazon.

